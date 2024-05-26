PIX: Leverkusen, PSG, Real Madrid crowned domestic champs

A summary of the concluding day's action in the German Cup, French Cup and La Liga.

IMAGE: Bayer Leverkusen coach Xabi Alonso celebrates with the trophy after winning the DFB Cup at Olympiastadion, Berlin, on Saturday. Photograph: Wolfgang Rattay/Reuters

Bundesliga champions Bayer Leverkusen battled past second division Kaiserslautern 1-0 on Saturday to win the German Cup and secure the club's first ever domestic double.

Leverkusen missed out on a treble after losing 3-0 to Atalanta in the Europa League final on Wednesday in their first defeat of the season after a European record 51-game unbeaten run.

In Berlin's Olympic stadium that will host the Euro 2024 final in July, Leverkusen took the lead with Granit Xhaka's 20-metre missile in the 16th minute.

They controlled the pace even after they were reduced to 10 men following Odilon Kossounou's second booking a minute before halftime.

Kaiserslautern rarely threatened after the break with Leverkusen comfortably holding on to cap a memorable season with a second trophy.

PSG win French Cup in Mbappe's farewell appearance

IMAGE: Paris St Germain's Kylian Mbappe, in his farewell match, celebrates with teammates after winning the Coupe de France at tade Pierre-Mauroy, Villeneuve-d'Ascq. Photograph: Catherine Steenkeste/Reuters

Paris St Germain beat Olympique Lyonnais 2-1 in the French Cup final on Saturday courtesy of first-half strikes from Ousmane Dembele and Fabian Ruiz to end the season with a domestic treble in Kylian Mbappe's farewell match.

The Ligue 1 and French Super Cup champions dominated the first half at Lille's Stade Pierre-Mauroy to secure their record-extending 15th Cup title and first since 2021.

Dembele put PSG ahead after 23 minutes when Nuno Mendes' cross found him unmarked in the six-yard box to coolly head home, and Ruiz doubled the advantage with a strike from a tight angle at the second attempt.

Lyon pulled one back 10 minutes into the second half thanks to Jake O'Brien's towering header off a corner before PSG keeper Gianluigi Donnarumma produced a superb save minutes later.

PSG's all-time top scorer Mbappe failed to find the net in his final game for the club, leaving his record at 256 goals in 308 appearances over his seven-year spell.

"I've been thinking a lot about the last few years. Saying that it's all over, it makes my heart ache a little. What I've had here, I'll never find anywhere else," the 25-year-old Mbappe said.

"It's been a wonderful evening, and a wonderful season. I hope that children will continue to watch PSG. We've tried to get people excited, to give young people the chance to play for PSG. I hope that more youngsters will want to make their mark here."

Kroos bids emotional farewell to Real Madrid fans

IMAGE: Toni Kroos acknowledges the applause from fans after his last game as Real Madrid player. Photograph: Ana Beltran/Reuters

Toni Kroos bade an emotional farewell to Real Madrid fans at a sold-out Santiago Bernabeu on Saturday as the German midfielder played his final home game after a remarkable decade with the Spanish giants.

A goalless draw with Real Betis was largely irrelevant with Real confirmed as LaLiga champions and all the European qualification and relegation spots decided, so the evening was about celebrating the 34-year-old Kroos.

One of Real's most successful ever players after making 464 appearances and helping them win more than 20 major trophies including four European Cups, Kroos announced that he will retire after this year's European Championship on home soil.

He fought back tears as walked on to the pitch through a corridor formed by his team mates, who were wearing his number eight jersey as the fans held up a giant flag with his face and the words "Thank you, legend" which covered the south stand.

In the 85th minute, Kroos broke down in tears when, after receiving another standing ovation as he was substituted, he embraced his three children who were crying on the sidelines.

IMAGE: Toni Kroos is thrown in the air by teammates after his last game as a Real Madrid player. Photograph: Ana Beltran/Reuters

The game was stopped for several minutes as Kroos hugged each of his team mates and his coach. After the referee blew the final whistle, Kroos, his family and team mates did a lap of honour as the fans serenaded him for almost 30 minutes.

"I can only say thank you to all the Madridismo, to the club, to my team mates, to the stadium," Kroos told reporters.

"I've always felt at home during these 10 years. I couldn't ask for more. They have been 10 unforgettable years.

"I was pretty strong until I saw my children, that moment killed me," Kroos added.

Real ended their LaLiga campaign top of the standings on 95 points, 13 ahead bitter rivals Barcelona in second. They face Borussia Dortmund next Saturday in the Champions League final.

Manager Carlo Ancelotti used the game as a dress rehearsal for the Champions League final, fielding his likely team for the match against Dortmund.

Real dominated and Dani Carvajal and Vinicius Jr. missed good chances before Ferland Mendy had an effort cleared off the goal line.

Real keeper Thibaut Courtois, making his fourth start after recovering from a serious knee injury, made two remarkable one-handed saves to deny close-range efforts by Ayoze Perez and Juan Miranda in the second half.