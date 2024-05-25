News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Why Hussey is averse to taking up India head coach job

Why Hussey is averse to taking up India head coach job

Source: PTI
May 25, 2024 21:22 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Mike Hussey

IMAGE: Apart from the role of Chennai Super Kings' batting coach, Hussey is also the head coach of Welsh Fire in The Hundred. He is also a commentator for Fox Cricket during the Australia home summer. Photograph: BCCI

Former batter Michael Hussey became the latest Australian to rule himself out of contention to become the next India head coach, saying it is something that he's not keen on right now.

With Rahul Dravid reportedly not wanting to continue in the role of the head coach post T20 World Cup in the Americas, quite a few Australians have been linked to the job, including Ricky Ponting and Justin Langer.

 

However, all of them have claimed that they have turned down the offer, citing various reasons even as BCCI rejected claims of approaching any former Australian cricketer for the high-profile job.

“Certainly as a full-time international coach, it's not something at this stage of my life that I'm that keen on," Hussey, who is the batting coach of IPL team Chennai Super Kings, was quoted as saying by Sydney Morning Herald.

"Out of playing, and even now, it's not really on my radar, and I'm enjoying the balance of being able to coach as an assistant or head coach and then doing a bit of media as well.

"I love that balance and still spending some time at home. You'd always like more time at home, but the bucket is pretty full at the moment."

Apart from the role in the IPL, Hussey is also the head coach of Welsh Fire in The Hundred. He is also a commentator for Fox Cricket during the Australia home summer.

“They play more cricket than probably anyone in the world really, they're literally going from tour to tour to tour. So, that would be a pretty challenging sort of role where you'd have to be there, boots on the ground," he said.

"You're probably only getting the IPL off, which is eight to 10 weeks, but then the rest of the year, you're going to be pretty much on the go.”

Earlier, BCCI secretary Jay Shah had asserted that they have not approached any Australian cricketer for the role.

"Neither I nor the BCCI have approached any former Australian cricketer with a coaching offer. The reports circulating in certain media sections are completely incorrect.

"Finding the right coach for our national team is a meticulous and thorough process. We are focused on identifying individuals who possess a deep understanding of the Indian cricket structure and have risen through the ranks," Shah had clarified in a statement.

Besides the Aussies, Sri Lankan legend Kumar Sangakkara was also asked about the same, and he too firmly turned it down.

"I have not been approached, and I don't have time to commit full-time to an India coaching job. Happy with my stint with Royals, and let's see how it goes," said Sangakkara, who the Director of Cricket role with Rajasthan Royals.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
IPL Qualifier 2: Who Took The Best Catch?
IPL Qualifier 2: Who Took The Best Catch?
How I should be rated as captain is up to you: Shreyas
How I should be rated as captain is up to you: Shreyas
Intuition trumps data for ace skipper Cummins
Intuition trumps data for ace skipper Cummins
Children among 22 killed in Rajkot game zone fire
Children among 22 killed in Rajkot game zone fire
59.06% polling in sixth phase; highest in Bengal
59.06% polling in sixth phase; highest in Bengal
Man poses as woman college teacher, rapes 7 students
Man poses as woman college teacher, rapes 7 students
Intuition trumps data for ace skipper Cummins
Intuition trumps data for ace skipper Cummins

INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2024

INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2024

More like this

Klaasen, Jurel's Class Acts

Klaasen, Jurel's Class Acts

Shahbaz, Abhishek Weave A Spell

Shahbaz, Abhishek Weave A Spell

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances