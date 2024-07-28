News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Olympics: Shooter Manu Bhaker creates history with bronze

Olympics: Shooter Manu Bhaker creates history with bronze

Source: PTI
Last updated on: July 28, 2024 16:55 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Manu Bhaker becomes first Indian woman shooter to win Olympic medal with 10m air pistol bronze

Manu Bhaker

IMAGE: Manu Bhaker of India celebrate her bronze medal. Photograph: Amr Alfiky/Reuters

A resilient Manu Bhaker became the first Indian woman shooter to claim an Olympic medal by snaring a bronze in the 10m air pistol event in Chateaurous, France, on Sunday, a triumph that opened the country's account in the Paris Games and ended a 12-year wait for its much-hyped shooters.

 

Manu Bhaker

IMAGE: Manu Bhaker of India in action.Photograph: Amr Alfiky/Reuters

The last time India won shooting medals at the Olympics was in 2012 London edition where rapid-fire pistol shooter Vijay Kumar and 10m air rifle marksman Gagan Narang clinched silver and bronze respectively. Narang is the chef de mission of the Paris contingent right now.

The 22-year-old Bhaker, who hails from Jhajjar in Haryana, fought hard to get the bronze with a score of 221.7.

 

Manu Bhaker

Korea's Kim Yeji claimed the silver with a total of 241.3 while her compatriot Jin Ye Oh bagged the gold with a Games record of 243.2.

Bhaker was competing in her second Olympics after drawing a blank in the previous edition.

Manu Bhaker

"After Tokyo I was very disappointed and it took me a very long time to overcome that. Frankly speaking, I really can't explain how good I am feeling today," Bhaker, whose Tokyo campaign had ended in tears after her pistol malfunctioned during the qualification of the same event, said with a wide smile on her face.

"I was fighting with all the energy I have. Really grateful that I could win the bronze. I read Bhagwat Gita and always tried to do what I am supposed to do, left everything else to god

"We can't fight destiny," added the world champion in 25m pistol event. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Olympics: Ramita qualifies for 10m air rifle final
Olympics: Ramita qualifies for 10m air rifle final
'Corporates need to support sports other than cricket'
'Corporates need to support sports other than cricket'
PIX: Preeti Pawar... from boxing ring to sketchbook
PIX: Preeti Pawar... from boxing ring to sketchbook
LTIMindtree CEO talks about the firm's growth drivers
LTIMindtree CEO talks about the firm's growth drivers
Paris 2024 Olympics: Medals Table
Paris 2024 Olympics: Medals Table
Olympics TT: Akula advances, Kamal makes shock exit
Olympics TT: Akula advances, Kamal makes shock exit
Factors that will drive the markets this week
Factors that will drive the markets this week

Paris Olympics 2024

Paris Olympics 2024

More like this

Olympics TT: Sreeja outclasses Kallberg in opener

Olympics TT: Sreeja outclasses Kallberg in opener

Olympics: Sindhu cruises to victory in opener

Olympics: Sindhu cruises to victory in opener

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances