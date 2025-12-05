HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » Davis Cup returns to Bengaluru after 9 years

Davis Cup returns to Bengaluru after 9 years

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

December 05, 2025 20:09 IST

x

Nagal

IMAGE: Top-ranked singles player Sumit Nagal will lead India's challenge in the Davis Cup Qualifiers tie against the Netherlands in Bengaluru. Photograph: Sumit Nagal/X

Bengaluru was on Friday awarded the hosting rights for the upcoming India–Netherlands Davis Cup Qualifiers tie on February 7-8, pipping Delhi in the bidding.

Delhi Lawn Tennis Association (DLTA), that hosted Togo in February this year, had also expressed interest in conducting the crucial tie.

Bengaluru last hosted a Davis Cup tie back in 2017 against Uzbekistan with the hosts winning 4-1.

Karnataka State Lawn Tennis Association had recently hosted the Billie Jean King Cup Play-offs in the city.

India beat Switzerland in round one of World Group I in September to reach the Qualifiers stage while Netherlands lost by the same margin to Argentina in the second round of the Qualifiers.

 

It was India's first victory on European soil since 1993. Led by Sumit Nagal and Dhakshineswar Suresh and the result was India's best since the Davis Cup format overhaul in 2019.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Fix It Up! ISL Clubs Give Dire Warning To AIFF
Fix It Up! ISL Clubs Give Dire Warning To AIFF
F1: Norris says he has most to lose in Abu Dhabi
F1: Norris says he has most to lose in Abu Dhabi
Why India are desperate to win ODI series vs SA
Why India are desperate to win ODI series vs SA
Ashes PIX: Australia take lead over fumbling England
Ashes PIX: Australia take lead over fumbling England
Umran could be KKR's 'X-factor' in IPL 2026: Narine
Umran could be KKR's 'X-factor' in IPL 2026: Narine

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

International Museum Day: 11 Wonderful Indian Museums

webstory image 2

Strawberry Honey Dessert: 5-Min Recipe

webstory image 3

Recipe: Chicken With Olives And Lemon

VIDEOS

Putin in India: The Defining Moments Captured on Video0:42

Putin in India: The Defining Moments Captured on Video

Huma Qureshi's Black Airport Look is Breaking the Internet!0:58

Huma Qureshi's Black Airport Look is Breaking the Internet!

Rakul Commands the Spotlight in a Mesmerizing Floral Masterpiece0:53

Rakul Commands the Spotlight in a Mesmerizing Floral...

South Africa Tour India 20255

South Africa Tour Of India 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO