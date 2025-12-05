Umran could be KKR's 'X-factor' in IPL 2026: Narine

IMAGE: Tearaway pacer Umran Malik is set for his KKR debut in IPL 2026 after missing last season due to a hip injury. Photograph: ANI Photo

Mystery spinner Sunil Narine says Kolkata Knight Riders will miss Andre Russell's on-field powerhitting but is excited at the prospect of a fit-again Umran Malik unleashing 150kph thunderbolts in IPL 2026 next year.



Tearaway pacer Umran is set for his KKR debut after missing last season due to a hip injury and Narine feels the Jammu and Kashmir quick has the ingredients to become the franchise's next X-factor.



"He is an exciting bowler. I think you need that X factor when it comes to pace in IPL because of the small grounds and the good pitches. I think he's going to do pretty good. He came (and joined the side) in back end of the last IPL and he looked good... So I think it says a lot," the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders spinner told PTI on the sidelines of the ILT20 in Dubai.



Umran returned to competitive cricket this domestic season after more than 18 months on the sidelines and immediately hit his straps for Jammu and Kashmir, taking five wickets in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali.



In the match against Uttar Pradesh, he grabbed 3/37, consistently hustling batters including his KKR teammate Rinku Singh, with pace and steep bounce.



After being released by Sunrisers Hyderabad, Umran was picked by KKR for his base price of Rs 75 lakh ahead of IPL 2025.



But an untimely injury ruled him out, prompting KKR to name Chetan Sakariya as his replacement.



Umran's rise came during his four-year stint with Sunrisers Hyderabad, where he clocked bowled the third fasted delivery by an Indian in the IPL (157kph) and would clock 150kph consistently during that particular season.



He took 29 wickets in 26 matches at 26.62 including a career-best 5/25. His peak came in IPL 2022 when he took 22 wickets at 20.18, fifth in the tournament earning him an India call-up

the same year.He has since played 10 ODIs and eight T20Is for India, taking 13 and 11 wickets respectively. His last India outing was in July 2023 last played in the IPL for SRH in 2024."Hopefully he stays fit. I'm looking forward to seeing some 145-150kph balls," said Narine, a key member of KKR's three IPL titles.Russell, who was not retained for the upcoming auction, made a surprise announcement to retire from the IPL and move into KKR's backroom staff instead of entering the December 16 auction, where he was seen as a marquee attraction."Obviously will miss DreRuss on the field... Once he's there and you're chasing a big total, you're never out of it until he's out. So it's going to be some big shoes to fill," Narine said."But hopefully we get the right combination and we could go out there and deliver the goods when IPL starts next year."

Looking to reset after missing the playoffs last season, KKR have overhauled their coaching unit for IPL 2026



Abhishek Nayar takes over as head coach, with Dwayne Bravo as mentor, Shane Watson as assistant coach, Tim Southee as bowling coach and Russell as power-coach.



"Nair, Bravo and Russell are there. Familiar faces and obviously playing against Watto (Watson) over the years and with Southee as well. So it's going to be exciting. A new challenge again obviously, but I think it's a lot of knowledge in the support staff. So looking forward to it," Narine said.



The Trinidadadian became the third bowler in T20 history to grab 600 wickets reaching the landmark during their ILT20 match against Sharjah Warriorz.



"It's a huge milestone for me. I started from a small nation like Trinidad and now reaching here to 600 wickets. I mean it's something I've never dreamed of. I'm happy to be part of that 600-club and hopefully many more to come.



"I've always got support from family, loved ones and the Knight Riders family. It's a privilege to be here and getting to play for the Knight Riders."