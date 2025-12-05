HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » F1: Norris says he has most to lose in Abu Dhabi

F1: Norris says he has most to lose in Abu Dhabi

3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

December 05, 2025 16:50 IST

x

Lando Norris

IMAGE: Lando Norris goes into Sunday's title decider in Abu Dhabi 12 points clear of Red Bull's Max Verstappen with McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri a further four behind. Photograph: Jakub Porzycki/Reuters

Lando Norris says winning the Formula One world championship would mean everything to him, but being the frontrunner also means he has most to lose.

The Briton goes into Sunday's three-way title decider in Abu Dhabi 12 points clear of Red Bull's Max Verstappen with McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri a further four behind.

Norris could have wrapped the title up in Qatar last weekend, had results gone his way, and will do so at Yas Marina if he finishes on the podium. Anything less than that opens the door to his rivals.

"I guess in terms of position, of course, I have the most to lose because I am the one at the top," he told reporters.

"And I’ll do my best to stay there till the end of the year, a few more days. At the same time, if it doesn’t go my way, then I try again next year. It’ll hurt probably for a little while, but then, yeah, that’s life. I’ll crack on and try and do better next

season."

Norris said, somewhat unconvincingly, that he had nothing to lose because it was "just" a race for the championship and he was "not too bothered".

He then undermined that attempt at nonchalance by recognising, in his answer to another question, just how much it really did matter.

"I think this has been my whole life. It's everything I've worked towards my whole life. So, it would mean the world to me," he said.

"It would mean the world to everyone that’s supported me and pushed me for the last, what is it, like 16 years of my life in terms of trying to get to this point. So, it would mean everything. It would mean my life until now has been a success, and I’ve accomplished that dream I had when I was a kid."

 

Norris would be the 11th British world champion if he succeeds, while Verstappen would be adding a fifth title to his resume.

Piastri can become the first Australian in 45 years to become Formula One champion, following on from Alan Jones in 1980 and the late triple world champion Jack Brabham whose last title came in 1966.

Verstappen has said he had nothing to lose, having all but ruled out his chances as far back as August before staging an astonishing comeback, while Piastri told reporters he had the least to lose. 

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Abu Dhabi Set For F1's Three-Way Title Showdown!
Abu Dhabi Set For F1's Three-Way Title Showdown!
Kush Maini to test Alpine F1 car in Abu Dhabi
Kush Maini to test Alpine F1 car in Abu Dhabi
'Call Me Chucky': The Max Show At Qatar F1 Grand Prix
'Call Me Chucky': The Max Show At Qatar F1 Grand Prix
Verstappen adds twist to F1 title race with Qatar win
Verstappen adds twist to F1 title race with Qatar win
Why Norris won't ask Piastri to gift him F1 title
Why Norris won't ask Piastri to gift him F1 title

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

International Museum Day: 11 Wonderful Indian Museums

webstory image 2

Strawberry Honey Dessert: 5-Min Recipe

webstory image 3

Recipe: Chicken With Olives And Lemon

VIDEOS

Putin in India: The Defining Moments Captured on Video0:42

Putin in India: The Defining Moments Captured on Video

Watch! Modi-Putin detailed bilateral talks at Hyderabad House - Full remarks4:31

Watch! Modi-Putin detailed bilateral talks at Hyderabad...

Putin introduces Russian Delegation to Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan1:18

Putin introduces Russian Delegation to Murmu at...

South Africa Tour India 20255

South Africa Tour Of India 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO