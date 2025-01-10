HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Coaching comes naturally to high IQ Murray: Djokovic

January 10, 2025 15:32 IST

Serbia's Novak Djokovic during a press conference on Friday, Januaruy 10, ahead of the Australian Open. He will eyeing his 11th Australian Open title

IMAGE: Serbia's Novak Djokovic during a press conference on Friday, Januaruy 10, ahead of the Australian Open. He will eyeing his 11th Australian Open title . Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

Novak Djokovic has been pleasantly surprised by the professionalism of new coach Andy Murray in the leadup to the Australian Open but said sharing his deepest thoughts with his former rival had initially been a challenge.

Briton Murray joined Djokovic's team in November to help the Serb's bid for an 11th title at Melbourne Park and a record 25th Grand Slam trophy.

 

Firm friends, Murray played Djokovic 36 times from 2006 to 2022, losing 25 including four Australian Open finals.

Though yet to put their partnership to the test in a match, Djokovic was impressed with Murray's dedication and efforts to gel with other members of his team.

"So far has been only positive experience for me, to be honest," Djokovic told reporters on Friday.

"I'm very pleasantly surprised with his dedication and professionalism, considering he's never had the experience of working as a tennis coach.

"It comes natural to him. His IQ generally and tennis IQ is very high."

Djokovic said they had spent 10-12 days with each other in the pre-season before linking up at Melbourne Park where the seventh-seeded Serb will face American wildcard Nishesh Basavareddy in the first round.

Novak Djokovic practices with coach Andy Murray  

IMAGE: Novak Djokovic practices with coach Andy Murray on Friday, Januaruy 10, ahead of the Australian Open. Photograph: Aus Open/X

Despite their good relations and long playing history, Djokovic said opening up to Murray was a "strange feeling" at first.

"Not just about the game but about how I feel, about life in general," he added.

"Not in a negative way, but just in a way I have never done that with him because he was always one of my greatest rivals.

"We were always kind of hiding things from each other.

"Now all cards are open on the table. That's what he demands."

While forthcoming with Murray, Djokovic was in no mood to elaborate on comments that he had been fed poisoned food while in detention during the 2022 Australian Open visa saga.

The Serb told GQ that he found high levels of mercury and lead in his system when he returned home to Serbia after being deported from Australia.

Asked about the comments on Friday, Djokovic said he would rather "focus on the tennis."

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
