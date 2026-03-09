HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Sharma Ends Joburg Open T-57th as Bradbury Claims Victory

Sharma Ends Joburg Open T-57th as Bradbury Claims Victory

Source: PTI
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
March 09, 2026 18:43 IST

Shubhankar Sharma concluded the Joburg Open with a tied 57th position, while Dan Bradbury emerged victorious after a stunning final round comeback, showcasing thrilling moments and strategic plays on the DP World Tour.

Photograph: Phil Noble/Reuters

Key Points

  • Shubhankar Sharma finished the Joburg Open tied for 57th after a final round of 2-over 72.
  • Dan Bradbury won the Joburg Open with a final round of 5-under 65, overcoming a three-stroke deficit.
  • Bradbury's strong back nine, featuring four birdies and no bogeys, secured his victory.
  • Hennie Du Plessis faltered late in the final round, dropping three strokes in two holes.
  • The Joburg Open has been a successful venue for Sharma, including his first DP World Tour title in 2017.

India's Shubhankar Sharma carded a round of 2-over 72 on the final day of the Joburg Open and finished tied 57th in the tournament here.

The final round saw Sharma open with a birdie followed by a bogey before playing five pars. On the eighth he was able to claim his second birdie of the day to be at 1-under par on the turn.

 

A bogey on the 13th and two consecutive bogeys on the 15th and 16th holes saw Sharma drop three shots in four holes to close the day with a score of 2-over par and the week with a total of 1-under par (66-72-69-72).

Joburg Open has been a happy hunting ground for Sharma as he has made the cut here four out of his five appearances at the event and recorded his first title on the DP World Tour at this venue back in 2017.

Bradbury's Winning Performance

Dan Bradbury charged through the field on the final day to take the title with a card of 5-under 65 and a total score of 17-under par (64-70-64-65).

Bradbury recorded his third DP World Tour title this week as he held his nerves to come back from a three stroke deficit to Hennie Du Plessis at the turn of the final round.

Bradbury put together an incredible display on the back nine as he made four birdies and did not drop a shot as all his closest rivals dropped shots to fall out of contention.

With only four holes left to play Du Plessis dropped three strokes in two holes with a bogey on the 15th and a double bogey on the 16th become even with the eventual winner. Casey Jarvis and Brandon Robinson Thompson dropped shots late in their final round as well to fall on stroke short as Bradbury birdied the 17th and made par on the 18th to seal the title.

Dan Bradbury made seven birdies and two bogeys in his final round, with both bogeys being made on the front nine.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI
