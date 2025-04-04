Vidit Weds Nidhi: A Chess Fairytale

Grandmaster Vidit Gujrathi and Dr Nidhi Kataria's wedding was a spectacular blend of tradition, glamour, and chess royalty.

The grand celebration in Pune turned into a star-studded affair, with some of the biggest names in the chess world coming together to mark the special occasion.

World Champion D Gukesh and chess legend Viswanathan Anand were seen grooving to Bollywood hits, adding a lively twist to the chess fraternity's elegant gathering.

Dutch GM Anish Giri and his wife GM Sopiko Guramishvili joined the bridal couple for pre and post-wedding festivities.

As the celebrations wind down, Vidit and Gukesh will soon shift their focus bac k to the board, competing at the Freestyle Chess Grand Slam Tour in Paris next week.

The prestigious tournament, running from April 7 to 14, will also feature Arjun Erigaisi and R Praggnanandhaa alongside World No. 1 Magnus Carlsen.

