News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » CWG TT: India men, women have it easy in group matches

CWG TT: India men, women have it easy in group matches

Last updated on: July 30, 2022 04:53 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Manika Batra in action against Fiji's T.Titana during the group league singles match at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham on Friday.

IMAGE: Manika Batra in action against Fiji's T.Titana during the group league singles match at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham on Friday. Photograph: PTI Photo

India's men and women’s table tennis teams had easy starts to their respective campaigns at the Commonwealth Game in Birmingham on Friday.

Both the teams registered identical 3-0 victories in their respective matches.

 

The men's team first beat Barbados before thrashing Singapore while the women prevailed over South Africa and Fiji.

In a Group 3 outing against minnows Barbados, the men's pair of Harmeet Desai and G Sathiyan steamrolled Kevin Farley and Tyrese Knight 11-9, 11-9, 11-4, while veteran Sharath Kamal made short work of Ramon Maxwell 11-5, 11-3, 11-3 in less than 15 minutes.

Sathiyan then hardly broke a sweat before disposing off Tyrese Knight 11-4, 11-4, 11-5.

In the women's event, the first on court was the doubles duo of Sreeja Akula and Reeth Tennison, who combined well to beat the South African pair of Lailaa Edwards and Danisha Patel 11-7, 11-7, 11-5.

Reigning Commonwealth Games champion Manika Batra, the first Indian table tennis player to win a gold in the women's singles in the last edition at the Gold Coast, then lived up to her billing, thrashing Musfique Kalam 11-5, 11-3, 11-2 in the first singles.

Akula then returned and scored a 11-5, 11-3, 11-6 win over Patel in the second singles.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
COMMENT
Print this article
PIX: Australia edge India in thrilling CWG opener
PIX: Australia edge India in thrilling CWG opener
Chess Olympiad: Indian teams off to winning starts
Chess Olympiad: Indian teams off to winning starts
CWG Boxing: Thapa beats Pakistan's Baloch to advance
CWG Boxing: Thapa beats Pakistan's Baloch to advance
'Sunday, the King plays': Ronaldo back for United?
'Sunday, the King plays': Ronaldo back for United?
India's youngest athlete makes winning start at CWG
India's youngest athlete makes winning start at CWG
Captain Rohit wants set batters to 'carry on longer'
Captain Rohit wants set batters to 'carry on longer'
PHOTOS: India crush Windies in opening T20I
PHOTOS: India crush Windies in opening T20I

COMMONWEALTH GAMES 2022

COMMONWEALTH GAMES 2022

INDIA TOUR OF WEST INDIES, 2022

More like this

CWG Hockey: India women rout minnows Ghana

CWG Hockey: India women rout minnows Ghana

PHOTOS: India crush Windies in opening T20I

PHOTOS: India crush Windies in opening T20I

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances