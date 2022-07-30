CWG TT: India men, women have it easy in group matches

IMAGE: Manika Batra in action against Fiji's T.Titana during the group league singles match at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham on Friday. Photograph: PTI Photo

India's men and women’s table tennis teams had easy starts to their respective campaigns at the Commonwealth Game in Birmingham on Friday.

Both the teams registered identical 3-0 victories in their respective matches.

The men's team first beat Barbados before thrashing Singapore while the women prevailed over South Africa and Fiji.

In a Group 3 outing against minnows Barbados, the men's pair of Harmeet Desai and G Sathiyan steamrolled Kevin Farley and Tyrese Knight 11-9, 11-9, 11-4, while veteran Sharath Kamal made short work of Ramon Maxwell 11-5, 11-3, 11-3 in less than 15 minutes.

Sathiyan then hardly broke a sweat before disposing off Tyrese Knight 11-4, 11-4, 11-5.

In the women's event, the first on court was the doubles duo of Sreeja Akula and Reeth Tennison, who combined well to beat the South African pair of Lailaa Edwards and Danisha Patel 11-7, 11-7, 11-5.

Reigning Commonwealth Games champion Manika Batra, the first Indian table tennis player to win a gold in the women's singles in the last edition at the Gold Coast, then lived up to her billing, thrashing Musfique Kalam 11-5, 11-3, 11-2 in the first singles.

Akula then returned and scored a 11-5, 11-3, 11-6 win over Patel in the second singles.