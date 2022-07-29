News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Chess Olympiad: Indian teams off to winning starts

Chess Olympiad: Indian teams off to winning starts

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
July 29, 2022 21:15 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: India's Koneru Humpy in action during Day 1 of the Chess Olympiad in Chennai on Friday. Photograph: Chennai Chess 2022/Twitter

The Indian teams made winning starts in the Open and women's sections of the 44th Chess Olympiad in Chennai on Friday.

 

The top-seeded Indian women's A team beat Tajikistan, while the B side got the better of Wales.

Both the Indian teams have taken unassailable 3-0 leads over their respective opponents.

IMAGE: India's Tania Sachdev. Photograph: Chennai Chess 2022/Twitter

India's star player Koneru Humpy, playing on the top board, Rameshbabu Vaishali and Bhakti Kulkarni secured victories to ensure a winning start.

The Indian C team also began with a win.

The three Indian teams in the men's event posted wins in the first round matches over Zimbabwe, UAE and South Sudan respectively.

IMAGE: Vidit Gujrathi of the Indian men's team in action against Makoto Rodwell. Photograph: Chennai Chess 2022/Twitter

The opening round of the 44th Chess Olympiad was inaugurated by Sports Minister Anurag Thakur by making the first move on Indian player Vidit Gujrathi's board.

Five-time World champion Viswanathan Anand, FIDE president Arkady Dvorkovich, All India Chess Federation president Sanjay Kapoor and Olympiad director Bharat Singh Chauhan were also present on the occasion.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Why Anand opted out of Chess Olympiad
Why Anand opted out of Chess Olympiad
'India can put up a good show at Chess Olympiad'
'India can put up a good show at Chess Olympiad'
SEE: Chess fever grips Chennai ahead of Olympiad
SEE: Chess fever grips Chennai ahead of Olympiad
Time for encounter: K'taka Min on BJP workers' murder
Time for encounter: K'taka Min on BJP workers' murder
Commonwealth Games 2022: Medals Table
Commonwealth Games 2022: Medals Table
Core sector output expands by 12.7% in June
Core sector output expands by 12.7% in June
CWG Hockey: India women rout minnows Ghana
CWG Hockey: India women rout minnows Ghana

COMMONWEALTH GAMES 2022

COMMONWEALTH GAMES 2022

INDIA TOUR OF WEST INDIES, 2022

More like this

PICS: 44th Chess Olympiad declared open!

PICS: 44th Chess Olympiad declared open!

Chess Olympiad: 'India can win three medals'

Chess Olympiad: 'India can win three medals'

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances