Chess Olympiad: Indian teams off to winning starts

IMAGE: India's Koneru Humpy in action during Day 1 of the Chess Olympiad in Chennai on Friday. Photograph: Chennai Chess 2022/Twitter

The Indian teams made winning starts in the Open and women's sections of the 44th Chess Olympiad in Chennai on Friday.

The top-seeded Indian women's A team beat Tajikistan, while the B side got the better of Wales.



Both the Indian teams have taken unassailable 3-0 leads over their respective opponents.

IMAGE: India's Tania Sachdev. Photograph: Chennai Chess 2022/Twitter

India's star player Koneru Humpy, playing on the top board, Rameshbabu Vaishali and Bhakti Kulkarni secured victories to ensure a winning start.



The Indian C team also began with a win.



The three Indian teams in the men's event posted wins in the first round matches over Zimbabwe, UAE and South Sudan respectively.

IMAGE: Vidit Gujrathi of the Indian men's team in action against Makoto Rodwell. Photograph: Chennai Chess 2022/Twitter

The opening round of the 44th Chess Olympiad was inaugurated by Sports Minister Anurag Thakur by making the first move on Indian player Vidit Gujrathi's board.



Five-time World champion Viswanathan Anand, FIDE president Arkady Dvorkovich, All India Chess Federation president Sanjay Kapoor and Olympiad director Bharat Singh Chauhan were also present on the occasion.