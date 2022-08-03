News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » CWG: Discus throwers Seema Punia, Navjeet falter

CWG: Discus throwers Seema Punia, Navjeet falter

Source: PTI
August 03, 2022 02:45 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

39-year-old Seema Punia produced a best throw of 55.92m.

IMAGE: 39-year-old Seema Punia produced a best throw of 55.92m. Photograph: Michael Steele/Getty Images

Indian discus throwers Seema Punia and Navjeet Kaur Dhillon disappointed as they finished fifth and eight respectively in the final with below-par performances at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

 

In what could be her last Commonwealth Games appearance, the 39-year-old Punia produced a best throw of 55.92m which she came up in her second attempt but that was not enough for a podium finish on Tuesday.

This was the first time Punia will return home without any medal, having won silver in 2006, 2014 and 2018 editions along with a bronze at the Delhi Games in 2010.

She has a season's best of 57.09m and personal best of 64.84m which she had produced way back in 2004.

Dhillon, who has a season's best of 58.03m, could only come up with 53.51m in her sixth and final attempt to end her campaign on a disappointment. She had won a bronze in the last edition in Gold Coast in 2018.

Nigeria's Chioma Onyekwerw won the gold with a best throw of 61.70m while England's Jade Lally (58.42m) took the silver. Another Nigerian Obiageri Amaechi (56.99m) won the bronze in a mediocre field.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
CWG: Boxer Rohit Tokas advances to 67kg quarter-finals
CWG: Boxer Rohit Tokas advances to 67kg quarter-finals
CWG: Thakur pays tribute to slain Sidhu Moose Wala
CWG: Thakur pays tribute to slain Sidhu Moose Wala
CWG: Ghosal loses squash semis, to fight for bronze
CWG: Ghosal loses squash semis, to fight for bronze
3rd T20: Captain Rohit retires hurt with back spasm
3rd T20: Captain Rohit retires hurt with back spasm
CWG 2022: How India fared on Tuesday, August 2
CWG 2022: How India fared on Tuesday, August 2
PIX: Suryakumar powers India to victory in 3rd T20I
PIX: Suryakumar powers India to victory in 3rd T20I
CWG: Weightlifter Usha Bannur finishes sixth in 87kg
CWG: Weightlifter Usha Bannur finishes sixth in 87kg

COMMONWEALTH GAMES 2022

COMMONWEALTH GAMES 2022

INDIA TOUR OF WEST INDIES, 2022

More like this

CWG 2022: How India fared on Tuesday, August 2

CWG 2022: How India fared on Tuesday, August 2

CWG: Weightlifter Usha Bannur finishes sixth in 87kg

CWG: Weightlifter Usha Bannur finishes sixth in 87kg

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances