Rediff.com  » Sports » CWG: Weightlifter Usha Bannur finishes sixth in 87kg

CWG: Weightlifter Usha Bannur finishes sixth in 87kg

Source: PTI
August 03, 2022 01:51 IST
IMAGE: India's Usha Bannur performs a snatch during the Women's Weightlifting 87kg Final on day five of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games at NEC Arena in Birmingham on Tuesday. Photograph: Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

Three failed lifts cost Indian weightlifter Usha Bannur dearly as she finished a poor sixth in the women's 87kg event at the Commonwealth Games here on Tuesday.

Bannur ended the contest with a total effort of 205kg (95kg+110kg) as she failed a snatch and two clean and jerk attempts.

 

The 27-year-old fluffed her final snatch effort of 98kg as she slipped to fifth best in the section.

She began the clean and jerk with a confident 110kg lift, leading the Indian coaches to increase her second attempt by six kilograms.

However, her next two attempts of 116kg were scrapped by the judges.

Her first 116kg attempt was given two green and one red light, which was then deemed a no lift as her elbow appeared to be bent.

In her final lift also her clean was good but a bent elbow messed up the jerk, much to Bannur's dismay.

Australian lifter Eileen Cikamatan 255kg(110kg+145kg) smashed the Games record in all three sections to clinch the gold.

Canadian Kirstek Ngarlem 236kg (101kg+135kg) and Nigeria's Mary Taiwo Osijo 225kg(102kg+123kg) took home the silver and the bronze medals respectively.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
