News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Sindhu reflects on India's defeat in Mixed Team final

Sindhu reflects on India's defeat in Mixed Team final

Source: ANI
August 03, 2022 09:10 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

'A bit sad that missed gold, but they tried hard. And it's a part of the game'

'It's time to chill a bit and then prepare for the individual. It's important to go back and forget about the defeat. It's very important to come back stronger'

PV Sindhu

IMAGE: Only PV Sindhu managed to earn a win in the summit clash against Malaysia in the women's singles match. Photograph: PTI

P V Sindhu did what was expected out of her in the women's singles but the Indian badminton mixed team suffered a defeat against Malaysia in the final.

 

Indian badminton team suffered a 1-3 defeat and claimed the silver medal in the mixed group match of the Commonwealth Games 2022 on Tuesday.

Only Sindhu managed to earn a win in the summit clash against Malaysia in the women's singles match.

Team India

IMAGE: Silver medallist Indian team pose for photographs during the presentation ceremony of the badminton mixed team event. Photograph: PTI

"A bit sad that missed gold, but they tried hard. And it's a part of the game... you lose some and win some games. They played well. I gave my team a point but unfortunately, men's singles and women's doubles could not do it. We can take a lot of positives from here. I think, it's time to chill a bit and then prepare for the individual. So it's important to go back and forget about the defeat. It's very important to come back stronger. And I will focus on the individuals," PV Sindhu said.

Talking about the upcoming singles event, Sindhu said that she is hoping for a gold medal and will give her 100 per cent from the first round.

"In the individual, I'm hoping for the best.. hoping for the gold medal. And each round is important and it's not going to be easy from the first round, I need to give my 100 per cent," she added.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI
COMMENT
Print this article
CWG: India's schedule on Wednesday, August 3
CWG: India's schedule on Wednesday, August 3
CWG: Thakur pays tribute to slain Sidhu Moose Wala
CWG: Thakur pays tribute to slain Sidhu Moose Wala
CWG: India win historic GOLD in women's four lawn bowl
CWG: India win historic GOLD in women's four lawn bowl
An Update On Rohit's Injury
An Update On Rohit's Injury
School's Final Goodbye To Warrior
School's Final Goodbye To Warrior
'Want A Rs 10 Cr Corpus In 10 Years'
'Want A Rs 10 Cr Corpus In 10 Years'
'ED can't intimidate us to betray Uddhav'
'ED can't intimidate us to betray Uddhav'

COMMONWEALTH GAMES 2022

COMMONWEALTH GAMES 2022

INDIA TOUR OF WEST INDIES, 2022

More like this

CWG: India sign off with silver in mixed team b'minton

CWG: India sign off with silver in mixed team b'minton

CWG 2022: How India fared on Tuesday, August 2

CWG 2022: How India fared on Tuesday, August 2

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances