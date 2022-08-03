Sindhu reflects on India's defeat in Mixed Team final

'A bit sad that missed gold, but they tried hard. And it's a part of the game'

IMAGE: Only PV Sindhu managed to earn a win in the summit clash against Malaysia in the women's singles match. Photograph: PTI

P V Sindhu did what was expected out of her in the women's singles but the Indian badminton mixed team suffered a defeat against Malaysia in the final.

Indian badminton team suffered a 1-3 defeat and claimed the silver medal in the mixed group match of the Commonwealth Games 2022 on Tuesday.

Only Sindhu managed to earn a win in the summit clash against Malaysia in the women's singles match.

IMAGE: Silver medallist Indian team pose for photographs during the presentation ceremony of the badminton mixed team event. Photograph: PTI

"A bit sad that missed gold, but they tried hard. And it's a part of the game... you lose some and win some games. They played well. I gave my team a point but unfortunately, men's singles and women's doubles could not do it. We can take a lot of positives from here. I think, it's time to chill a bit and then prepare for the individual. So it's important to go back and forget about the defeat. It's very important to come back stronger. And I will focus on the individuals," PV Sindhu said.

Talking about the upcoming singles event, Sindhu said that she is hoping for a gold medal and will give her 100 per cent from the first round.

"In the individual, I'm hoping for the best.. hoping for the gold medal. And each round is important and it's not going to be easy from the first round, I need to give my 100 per cent," she added.