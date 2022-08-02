News
CWG: Lifter Harjinder bags bronze in 71kg

CWG: Lifter Harjinder bags bronze in 71kg

Source: PTI
August 02, 2022 01:53 IST
Bronze medallist, India's Harjinder Kaur is all smiles on the podium at the medal ceremony on Day four of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games at NEC Arena in Birmingham on Monday

IMAGE: Bronze medallist, India's Harjinder Kaur is all smiles on the podium at the medal ceremony on Day four of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games at NEC Arena in Birmingham on Monday. Photograph: Al Bello/Getty Images

India's Harjinder Kaur claimed the bronze medal in the women's 71kg weightlifting competition after a dramatic climax at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham on Monday.

 

Harjinder was assured of a podium finish after much drama as Nigeria's gold medal favourite Joy Eze was knocked out following three failed attempts in the clean and jerk category.

England's Sarah Davies won the gold medal with a total of 229 kgs, while Canada's Alexis Ashworth bagged the silver with 214.

Harjinder totalled 212 (93 in snatch and 119 in clean and jerk).

On her way to the gold medal, Davies also broke the Commonwealth and Commonwealth Games record.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
