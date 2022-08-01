News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Lawn Bowls: India women ensure historic first CWG medal

Lawn Bowls: India women ensure historic first CWG medal

Source: PTI
August 01, 2022 16:56 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: The India women's lawn bowls team of Lovely Choubey (lead), Pinki (second), Nayanmoni Saikia (third) and Rupa Rani Tirkey (skip) after winning the semi-final against New Zealand at the 2022 Commonwealth Games on Monday. Photograph: SAI Media/Twitter

India's lawn bowls team assured itself a historic first-ever Commonwealth Games medal after defeating New Zealand 16-13 in the semi-final of the women's fours event, in Birmingham, on Monday.

 

This will be India's maiden final appearance in the women's fours format of the competition.

The women's fours team comprising Lovely Choubey (lead), Pinki (second), Nayanmoni Saikia (third) and Rupa Rani Tirkey (skip) will face South Africa in the gold medal clash on Tuesday.

Against New Zealand, after conceding a 0-5 lead after the second-end, the Indian team made a strong back against the Kiwi team of Selina Goddard (lead), Nicole Toomey (second), Tayle Bruce (third) and Val Smith (skip).

After end-9, they were tied 7-7 and after end-10, India took 10-7 lead. But it was a close contest between the two sides, as New Zealand was marginally 13-12 ahead after end-14.

A brilliant shot from Tirkey helped India seal the game with a 16-13 scoreline.

The Indian men's pair was knocked out of the competition on Sunday after going down 8-26 to Northern Ireland in the quarter-final.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Vishavjeet unhurt after horrific cycling crash at CWG
Vishavjeet unhurt after horrific cycling crash at CWG
CWG 2022: Lifter Sheuli clinches India's third gold
CWG 2022: Lifter Sheuli clinches India's third gold
Badminton at CWG: Defending champs India enter semis
Badminton at CWG: Defending champs India enter semis
Lifter Sargar to stay back in UK for UCL treatment
Lifter Sargar to stay back in UK for UCL treatment
TMC announces major party overhaul, cabinet rejig
TMC announces major party overhaul, cabinet rejig
Sensex reclaims 58K-mark tracking firm global trends
Sensex reclaims 58K-mark tracking firm global trends
INSPIRING! 55 Year Old Takes NEET
INSPIRING! 55 Year Old Takes NEET

COMMONWEALTH GAMES 2022

COMMONWEALTH GAMES 2022

INDIA TOUR OF WEST INDIES, 2022

More like this

CWG row as India men's TT coach assists in women's tie

CWG row as India men's TT coach assists in women's tie

CWG 2022: India's track & field medal quest begins

CWG 2022: India's track & field medal quest begins

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances