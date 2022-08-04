CWG: India's schedule on Thursday, August 4

IMAGE: Watch out for Murali Sreeshankar in the men's long jump final. The 23-year-old was the lone athlete to breach the automatic qualification mark of 8 metres, with an opening round effort of 8.05m. Photograph: Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

India's schedule on Thursday, Day 7 of the Birmingham Commonwealth Games.

(The Commonwealth Games is broadcast live on DD Sports, Sony Six, Ten 1, Ten 2, Ten 3 and Ten 4 channels. Live telecast is streamed on the SonyLIV app.)

All timings in Indian Standard Time.

Athletics and Para Athletics:

Women's Hammer Throw: Qualifying round – Sarita Singh, Manja Bala – 2.30 PM

Women's 200m: Round 1, Heat 2, Hima Das – 3.30 PM

Men's Long Jump final: Muhammed Anees Yahiya, Murali Sreeshankar – Friday, 12.12 AM.

Boxing (quarter-finals):

48kg-51kg flyweight: Amit Panghal – 4.45 PM

57-60 kg lightweight: Jasmine Lamboria – 6.15 PM

92kg super heavyweight: Sagar Ahlawat – 8 PM

63.5-67kg welterweight: Rohit Tokas – (Friday, 12.30 AM)

Rhythmic Gymnastics:

Individual qualification sub division 1: - Balveen Kaur - 4.30 PM

Hockey:

Men's Pool B: India versus Wales - 6.30 PM

Lawn Bowls:

Men's Singles: Mridul Borgohain - 4 PM

Squash:

Women's doubles Round of 32: Sunanya Sara Kuruvilla/ Anahat Singh – 5.30 PM

Men's doubles Round of 32: Velavan Senthilkumar/Abhay Singh – 6 PM

Mixed doubles Round of 16: Dipika Pallikal Karthik/Sourav Ghosal – 7 PM

Mixed doubles Round of 16: Joshana Chinappa/Harinder Pal Singh Sandhu – 11 PM

Women's doubles Round of 16: Joshana Chinappa/ Dipika Pallikal Karthik – Friday 12.20 AM

Table Tennis:

Mixed doubles Round of 64: Sanil Shetty/Reeth Tennison - 8.30 PM

Mixed doubles Round of 32: Sathiyan Gnansekaran/Manika Batra - 8.30 PM

Mixed doubles Round of 32: Achantha Sharath Kamal/Sreeja Akula - 8.30 PM

Women's singles Round of 32: Sreeja Akula/ Manika Batra - 8.30 PM

Men's doubles Round of 32: Harmeet Desai/ Sanil Shetty - 8.30 PM

Men's doubles Round of 32: Sharath Kamal/ Sathiyan Gnansekaran - 8.30 PM.