CWG: India's schedule on Thursday, August 4

India's schedule on Thursday, Day 7 of the Birmingham Commonwealth Games.
(The Commonwealth Games is broadcast live on DD Sports, Sony Six, Ten 1, Ten 2, Ten 3 and Ten 4 channels. Live telecast is streamed on the SonyLIV app.)
All timings in Indian Standard Time.
Athletics and Para Athletics:
Women's Hammer Throw: Qualifying round – Sarita Singh, Manja Bala – 2.30 PM
Women's 200m: Round 1, Heat 2, Hima Das – 3.30 PM
Men's Long Jump final: Muhammed Anees Yahiya, Murali Sreeshankar – Friday, 12.12 AM.
Boxing (quarter-finals):
48kg-51kg flyweight: Amit Panghal – 4.45 PM
57-60 kg lightweight: Jasmine Lamboria – 6.15 PM
92kg super heavyweight: Sagar Ahlawat – 8 PM
63.5-67kg welterweight: Rohit Tokas – (Friday, 12.30 AM)
Rhythmic Gymnastics:
Individual qualification sub division 1: - Balveen Kaur - 4.30 PM
Hockey:
Men's Pool B: India versus Wales - 6.30 PM
Lawn Bowls:
Men's Singles: Mridul Borgohain - 4 PM
Squash:
Women's doubles Round of 32: Sunanya Sara Kuruvilla/ Anahat Singh – 5.30 PM
Men's doubles Round of 32: Velavan Senthilkumar/Abhay Singh – 6 PM
Mixed doubles Round of 16: Dipika Pallikal Karthik/Sourav Ghosal – 7 PM
Mixed doubles Round of 16: Joshana Chinappa/Harinder Pal Singh Sandhu – 11 PM
Women's doubles Round of 16: Joshana Chinappa/ Dipika Pallikal Karthik – Friday 12.20 AM
Table Tennis:
Mixed doubles Round of 64: Sanil Shetty/Reeth Tennison - 8.30 PM
Mixed doubles Round of 32: Sathiyan Gnansekaran/Manika Batra - 8.30 PM
Mixed doubles Round of 32: Achantha Sharath Kamal/Sreeja Akula - 8.30 PM
Women's singles Round of 32: Sreeja Akula/ Manika Batra - 8.30 PM
Men's doubles Round of 32: Harmeet Desai/ Sanil Shetty - 8.30 PM
Men's doubles Round of 32: Sharath Kamal/ Sathiyan Gnansekaran - 8.30 PM.