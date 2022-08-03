News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » CWG Squash: Ghosal wins historic bronze in singles

CWG Squash: Ghosal wins historic bronze in singles

Source: PTI
August 03, 2022 23:20 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Saurav Ghosal routed former World No 1 James Willstrop of England in straight games to win India's first-ever singles medal in squash at the Commonwealth Games. Photograph: Luke Walker/2022 Getty Images

Saurav Ghosal created history on Wednesday as he won India's first-ever singles medal in squash at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

 

Displaying excellent form in the men's singles bronze medal match, Ghosal humbled former world number one James Willstrop of England 11-6, 11-1, 11-4.

Ghosal, 35, took the first game quite comfortably against home favourite Willstrop and extended his domination by winning the second game by a bigger margin to place himself within striking distance of scripting history.

The third game was also won without much difficulty.

It was a fine comeback by Ghosal after being outclassed by New Zealand's Paul Coll in the men's singles semi-finals on Tuesday.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
What PT Usha said in her maiden speech in Rajya Sabha
What PT Usha said in her maiden speech in Rajya Sabha
Weightlifter Lovepreet claims bronze on CWG debut
Weightlifter Lovepreet claims bronze on CWG debut
India's 4x400m mixed relay team wins World U-20 silver
India's 4x400m mixed relay team wins World U-20 silver
Heavy rains claim 18 lives in Kerala, displace 1000s
Heavy rains claim 18 lives in Kerala, displace 1000s
CWG: Para discus thrower Pillai tests positive
CWG: Para discus thrower Pillai tests positive
The Kerala You Should Discover
The Kerala You Should Discover
Cops arrest Sena's Pune chief for attack on rival camp
Cops arrest Sena's Pune chief for attack on rival camp

COMMONWEALTH GAMES 2022

COMMONWEALTH GAMES 2022

INDIA TOUR OF WEST INDIES, 2022

More like this

CWG: Boxers Nitu, Hussamuddin assured of medals

CWG: Boxers Nitu, Hussamuddin assured of medals

CWG Hockey: India men rout Canada 8-0; top Pool B

CWG Hockey: India men rout Canada 8-0; top Pool B

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances