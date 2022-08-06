News
Rediff.com  » Sports » CWG: Hima fails to qualify for women's 200m final

CWG: Hima fails to qualify for women's 200m final

Source: PTI
August 06, 2022 01:50 IST
Hima Das

IMAGE: Hima Das finished third in semifinal 2 with a timing of 23.42 seconds. Photograph: Nathan Stirk/Getty Images

Star Indian sprinter Hima Das failed to qualify for the final of the women's 200m at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham on Friday.

The 22-year-old from Assam finished third in semifinal 2 with a timing of 23.42 seconds.

Namibia's Christine Mboma and Australia's Ella Connolly qualified with timings of 22.93s and 23.41s respectively from the heat.

 

There are three semifinal heats in the women's 200m with the top two in each and the next two fastest advancing to the final.

Hima had qualified for the women's 200m semifinals after winning her heat with a timing of 23.42s on Thursday. 

Source: PTI
