News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Badminton at CWG: Sindhu, Srikanth sail into quarters

Badminton at CWG: Sindhu, Srikanth sail into quarters

Source: PTI
August 05, 2022 20:20 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

PV Sindhu

IMAGE: PV Sindhu celebrates. Photograph: Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

Star Indian shuttlers P V Sindhu and Kidambi Srikanth had another easy outing as they stormed into the quarterfinals of the women's and men's singles events respectively with comfortable wins at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham on Friday.

 

Sindhu, a silver medallist at the 2018 edition, expectedly faced no resistance from Uganda's Husina Kobugabe, winning 21-10, 21-9 in her pre-quarterfinal match.

Srikanth, who had also finished second best at Gold Coast, too didn't break any sweat on his way to a 21-9 21-12 win over Sri Lanka's Dumindu Abeywickrama in the men's singles.

Earlier, Indian women's pairing of Gayatri Gopichand and Treesa Jolly had entered the last eight with a 21-2, 21-4 win over Mauritius' Jemimah Leung For Sang and Ganesha Mungrah.

Double Olympic medallist Sindhu will face Malaysia's Goh Jin Wei in the next round for a place in the semifinals.

Sindhu had defeated Goh in two tight games in the final of the mixed team final and can ill-afford to lower her guard against the 22-year-old Malaysian, a winner of the World Junior Championships gold in 2015 and 2018.

Former world number one Srikanth will be up against England's Toby Penty, who is ranked 54th in the world.

Gayatri and Treesa will meet Jamaica's Tahlia Richardson and Katherine Wynter next. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
CWG 2022: How India fared on Thursday, August 4
CWG 2022: How India fared on Thursday, August 4
Powerlifter Sudhir wins CWG Para heavyweight gold
Powerlifter Sudhir wins CWG Para heavyweight gold
Farmer's daughter brings India glory at World Juniors
Farmer's daughter brings India glory at World Juniors
Partha, Arpita given 14-day jail in Bengal SSC scam
Partha, Arpita given 14-day jail in Bengal SSC scam
TV journalist gets SC protection in Rahul video row
TV journalist gets SC protection in Rahul video row
On Art 370 anniv, China says India, Pakistan should talk
On Art 370 anniv, China says India, Pakistan should talk
Hope everything goes smoothly: Rijiju on next CJI
Hope everything goes smoothly: Rijiju on next CJI

COMMONWEALTH GAMES 2022

COMMONWEALTH GAMES 2022

INDIA TOUR OF WEST INDIES, 2022

More like this

Audio equipment falls inside CWG arena...chaos follows

Audio equipment falls inside CWG arena...chaos follows

TT at CWG: Manika, Sreeja sail into quarters

TT at CWG: Manika, Sreeja sail into quarters

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances