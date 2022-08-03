News
CWG: Ghosal loses squash semis, to fight for bronze

CWG: Ghosal loses squash semis, to fight for bronze

Source: PTI
August 03, 2022 01:04 IST
India's Saurav Ghosal reacts during the Men's Singles Squash Semi-Finals against New Zealand's Paul Coll on day five of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games at University of Birmingham Hockey & Squash Centre in Birmingham on Tuesday

IMAGE: India's Saurav Ghosal reacts during the Men's Singles Squash Semi-Finals against New Zealand's Paul Coll on day five of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games at University of Birmingham Hockey & Squash Centre in Birmingham on Tuesday. Photograph: Stephen Pond/Getty Images

India's leading squash player Saurav Ghosal will fight for the bronze medal after being outclassed by New Zealand's Paul Coll in the men's singles semi-finals at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham on Tuesday.

 

It was always going to be a difficult task for Ghosal to beat the Kiwi but the Indian surrendered meekly, going down 9-11, 4-11, 1-11 to the world number two and the last edition's silver medallist in one hour and 23 minutes.

Ghosal, ranked 15th in the world, will play the loser of the second semi-final between James Willstrop of England and Wales' Joel Makin in the bronze play-off on Wednesday.

The 35-year will pair up with Dipika Pallikal in the mixed doubles event. The two had won the silver in Gold Coast.

Sunayna Sana Kuruvilla defeated Pakistan's Faiza Zafar in the women's singles plate semi-finals.

Faiza was no match to the 23-year-old Indian as Sunayna won the tie 11-2, 11-4, 11-5.

 

Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
