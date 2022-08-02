Lifter Punam Yadav falters, finishes last in 76kg

IMAGE: The clean and jerk turned out to be an anti-climax for Punam Yadav as she failed to clear 116kg in all her three attempts. Photograph: PTI

Indian weightlifter Puman Yadav finished last in the women's 76kg category after failing in all her three clean and jerk attempts at the ongoing Commonwealth Games in Birmingham on Tuesday.

Punam, the reigning CWG champion in the 69kg category, was in the silver medal winning position after snatch where she lifted 98kg in her third attempt.

Punam, though, started on a disappointing note as she failed to lift 95kg in her first attempt before clearing it in the next.

She was placed second after the completion of snatch with Canada's Maya Laylor at the top with a lift of 100kg.

But the clean and jerk turned out to be an anti-climax for Punam as she failed to clear 116kg in all her three attempts.

Punam challenged the judge's decision after her final attempt, but it was rejected, ruling her out of the competition.

Laylor won the gold with a Games record of 228kg (100+128), while Nigeria's Taiwo Liadi bagged the silver with a total lift of 216kg (96+120). The bronze went to Maximina Uepa of Narau, who lifted 215kg (96+119).