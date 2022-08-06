News
FIH 'sorry' for clock howler during India women's semis defeat

Source: PTI
August 06, 2022 12:43 IST
IMAGE: Australia's Ambrosia Malone retakes the penalty during the Commonwealth Games women's hockey semi-final against India, the University of Birmingham Hockey & Squash Centre, on Friday. Photograph: Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

The International Hockey Federation has apologised for the clock controversy during the Indian women's team's semi-final defeat to Australia at the Commonwealth Games, saying it would "thoroughly review" the incident.

 

Australia's Ambrosia Malone, who missed her first attempt during the penalty shootout, was gifted another chance as the eight second countdown on the scoreboard hadn't started. The forward did not miss the second time, putting her side in the lead.

The Indians eventually lost the semi-final 0-3 in the shootout after both teams were tied 1-1 at the end of regulation time as the crowd booed the technical officials for the decision.

"In the semi-final match of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games between Australia and India (Women), the penalty shootout started mistakenly too early (the clock was not yet ready to operate), for which we apologise," read a statement from FIH on Saturday.

"The process in place for such situations is that the penalty shootout has to be retaken, which was done. This incident will be thoroughly reviewed by the FIH in order to avoid any similar issues in the future," the statement added.

Source: PTI
CWG TT: Triple delight for Sharath; Batra loses
Pallikal-Ghosal pair in CWG squash semis
CWG 2022: Another lawn bowls medal assured
Raut's wife questioned by ED in Patra chawl case
US retailer Macy's tech expense cut may hurt IT giants
Dhankar vs Alva: Modi, Manmohan cast vote for VP polls
Sarpanches continue stir seeking Raj min's sacking

PIX: India women lose to Australia in CWG hockey SF

CWG: Bajrang defends title; Sakshi, Deepak win gold

