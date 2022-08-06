News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » CWG 2022: Another lawn bowls medal assured

CWG 2022: Another lawn bowls medal assured

Source: PTI
August 06, 2022 00:40 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

India beat England to enter final of men's fours

Lawn Bowls

IMAGE: India’s Navneet Singh competes during Men's Fours match against England. Photograph: Nathan Stirk/Getty Images

India are assured of a second medal from lawn bowl competition after the men's fours team made its way into the final of the Commonwealth Games on Friday.

 

After the quartet of Lovely Choubey (lead), Pinki (second), Nayanmoni Saikia (third) and Rupa Rani Tirkey (slip) beat South Africa 17-10 in the women's fours final to hand India a historic gold on Tuesday, it was the turn of men's team to follow their women counterparts.

The men's quartet of Sunil Bahadur (lead), Navneet Singh (second), Chandan Kumar Singh (third) and Dinesh Kumar (skip) defeated hosts England by a close 13-12 margin in the semifinal to assure India of at least a silver medal.

Earlier in the day, the women's pair of Lovely Choubey and Nayanmoni Saikai were knocked out of the Games after they went down in the quarterfinals.

The Indian duo lost to England's Sophie Tolchard and Amy Pharoah 18-14.

Choubey and Saikai led on two occasions, first 5-2 after four rounds and 8-6 after end nine.

However, they squandered an early advantage and allowed the English pair of Tolchard (lead) and Pharoah (skip) to make a strong comeback.

After the 10th round, England surged ahead and kept increasing their lead and eventually emerged victorious.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
CWG Hockey: Harmanpreet's hat-trick lifts India to win
CWG Hockey: Harmanpreet's hat-trick lifts India to win
CWG: Sharath, enters semis of mixed and men's doubles
CWG: Sharath, enters semis of mixed and men's doubles
CWG Badminton: Sindhu, Srikanth advance in singles
CWG Badminton: Sindhu, Srikanth advance in singles
CWG: Bajrang defends title; Sakshi, Deepak win gold
CWG: Bajrang defends title; Sakshi, Deepak win gold
It reeks of bigotry: India on OIC's Kashmir remark
It reeks of bigotry: India on OIC's Kashmir remark
CWG: Sharath, enters semis of mixed and men's doubles
CWG: Sharath, enters semis of mixed and men's doubles
Antique royal clan lady's idol seized in TN, 4 held
Antique royal clan lady's idol seized in TN, 4 held

COMMONWEALTH GAMES 2022

COMMONWEALTH GAMES 2022

INDIA TOUR OF WEST INDIES, 2022

More like this

CWG: India win historic GOLD in women's four lawn bowl

CWG: India win historic GOLD in women's four lawn bowl

CWG: Bajrang defends title; Sakshi, Deepak win gold

CWG: Bajrang defends title; Sakshi, Deepak win gold

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances