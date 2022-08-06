CWG 2022: Another lawn bowls medal assured

India beat England to enter final of men's fours

IMAGE: India’s Navneet Singh competes during Men's Fours match against England. Photograph: Nathan Stirk/Getty Images

India are assured of a second medal from lawn bowl competition after the men's fours team made its way into the final of the Commonwealth Games on Friday.

After the quartet of Lovely Choubey (lead), Pinki (second), Nayanmoni Saikia (third) and Rupa Rani Tirkey (slip) beat South Africa 17-10 in the women's fours final to hand India a historic gold on Tuesday, it was the turn of men's team to follow their women counterparts.

The men's quartet of Sunil Bahadur (lead), Navneet Singh (second), Chandan Kumar Singh (third) and Dinesh Kumar (skip) defeated hosts England by a close 13-12 margin in the semifinal to assure India of at least a silver medal.

Earlier in the day, the women's pair of Lovely Choubey and Nayanmoni Saikai were knocked out of the Games after they went down in the quarterfinals.

The Indian duo lost to England's Sophie Tolchard and Amy Pharoah 18-14.

Choubey and Saikai led on two occasions, first 5-2 after four rounds and 8-6 after end nine.

However, they squandered an early advantage and allowed the English pair of Tolchard (lead) and Pharoah (skip) to make a strong comeback.

After the 10th round, England surged ahead and kept increasing their lead and eventually emerged victorious.