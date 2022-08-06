News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Pallikal-Ghosal pair in CWG squash semis

Pallikal-Ghosal pair in CWG squash semis

August 06, 2022 06:41 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Dipika Pallikal Karthik and Saurav Ghosal celebrate winning their Commonwealth Games mixed doubles squash quarter-final against Australia's Rachael Grinham and Zac Alexander, at the University of Birmingham Hockey & Squash Centre, on Friday.

IMAGE: Dipika Pallikal-Karthik and Saurav Ghosal celebrate winning their Commonwealth Games mixed doubles squash quarter-final against Australia's Rachael Grinham and Zac Alexander, at the University of Birmingham Hockey & Squash Centre, on Friday. Photograph: Eddie Keogh/Getty Images

Dipika Pallikal-Karthik and Saurav Ghosal progressed to the semi-finals of mixed doubles squash competition at the Commonwealth Games on Friday.

The Indian duo beat Rachael Grinham-Zac Alexander of Australia 11-9, 11-5 in the quarter-finals.

 

The pair of Velavan Senthil Kumar-Abhay Singh also had a good day, scripting a come-from-behind 8-11, 11-10, 11-8 win over Scotland's Douglas Kempsell-Alan Clyne in the second round to advance to the quarter-finals of the men's doubles.

Earlier, Joshana Chinappa and Dipika lost 2-11, 7-11 to Malaysia’s Yiwen Chan-Ainaa Ampandi in the women's doubles.

Ghosal won a bronze on Wednesday, India's first ever singles CWG medal in squash, beating England's James Willstrop, winning 11-6, 11-1, 11-4 in the bronze medal play-off..

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
COMMENT
Print this article
PIX: India women lose to Australia in CWG hockey SF
PIX: India women lose to Australia in CWG hockey SF
CWG 2022: Another lawn bowls medal assured
CWG 2022: Another lawn bowls medal assured
Badminton at CWG: Sindhu, Sen sail into quarters
Badminton at CWG: Sindhu, Sen sail into quarters
CWG 2022: How India fared on Friday, August 5
CWG 2022: How India fared on Friday, August 5
CWG TT: Triple delight for Sharath; Batra loses
CWG TT: Triple delight for Sharath; Batra loses
PIX: India women lose to Australia in CWG hockey SF
PIX: India women lose to Australia in CWG hockey SF
CWG: Hima fails to qualify for women's 200m final
CWG: Hima fails to qualify for women's 200m final

COMMONWEALTH GAMES 2022

COMMONWEALTH GAMES 2022

INDIA TOUR OF WEST INDIES, 2022

More like this

CWG: Bajrang defends title; Sakshi, Deepak win gold

CWG: Bajrang defends title; Sakshi, Deepak win gold

CWG TT: Triple delight for Sharath; Batra loses

CWG TT: Triple delight for Sharath; Batra loses

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances