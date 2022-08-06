Pallikal-Ghosal pair in CWG squash semis

IMAGE: Dipika Pallikal-Karthik and Saurav Ghosal celebrate winning their Commonwealth Games mixed doubles squash quarter-final against Australia's Rachael Grinham and Zac Alexander, at the University of Birmingham Hockey & Squash Centre, on Friday. Photograph: Eddie Keogh/Getty Images

Dipika Pallikal-Karthik and Saurav Ghosal progressed to the semi-finals of mixed doubles squash competition at the Commonwealth Games on Friday.

The Indian duo beat Rachael Grinham-Zac Alexander of Australia 11-9, 11-5 in the quarter-finals.

The pair of Velavan Senthil Kumar-Abhay Singh also had a good day, scripting a come-from-behind 8-11, 11-10, 11-8 win over Scotland's Douglas Kempsell-Alan Clyne in the second round to advance to the quarter-finals of the men's doubles.

Earlier, Joshana Chinappa and Dipika lost 2-11, 7-11 to Malaysia’s Yiwen Chan-Ainaa Ampandi in the women's doubles.

Ghosal won a bronze on Wednesday, India's first ever singles CWG medal in squash, beating England's James Willstrop, winning 11-6, 11-1, 11-4 in the bronze medal play-off..