CWG 2030 in India? 'Right step' to Olympic 2026

CWG 2030 in India? 'Right step' to Olympic 2026

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
February 17, 2025 17:13 IST

'Hosting the Olympics would be an incredible achievement, and having the 2030 Commonwealth Games in India would be the right step towards that goal'

CWG

IMAGE: Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya visited the SAI Regional Centre in Kandivali East, Mumbai, and interacted with the players. Photograph: Kind Courtesy Mansukh Mandaviya/X

Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) CEO Katie Sadleir says hosting the 2030 CWG would be a step in the right direction for India as the country pursues the ambition of playing host to the 2036 Olympics.

Sadleir was speaking on the second day of The Times Group ET NOW Global Business Summit in New Delhi on Sunday.

"Hosting the Olympics would be an incredible achievement, and having the 2030 Commonwealth Games in India would be the right step towards that goal," she said.

 

Her comments come in the backdrop of informal discussions between the CGF and the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) on the possibility of hosting the 2030 CWG.

Sadleir said she is optimistic that India would be among the top-10 performers in the Olympics in the near future.

"India's work is transformational. With the right leadership, infrastructure, and passion, India is on track to becoming one of the top 10 countries in the Olympics," she said.

"Sports are hugely significant in creating the image of a country," she said. "Being recognised as a sporting powerhouse enhances a nation's influence on the global stage."

India have hosted the Commonwealth Games (CWG) for the first and only time so far in 2010.

The country has formally submitted a letter of intent to host the 2036 Olympics to the International Olympic Committee (IOC), which will not decide the host before next year.

Sadleir praised India's growing sports infrastructure, saying it's a sign of the country's commitment to international competitions.

"The political support and passion of the people here are amazing," she said. "The will is there, and people understand the power of sports and the Commonwealth Games."

Speaking alongside her, President of the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) Luciano Rossi echoed the importance of India's role in global sports.

"India is working hard not just in Delhi, but in Bhopal as well. These efforts are concrete actions that showcase India's seriousness about the future of sports," he said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
