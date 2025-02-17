PIX: Champions Trophy launched at historic Lahore Fort

IMAGE: The Pakistan squad that won the 2017 Champions Trophy at the Curtain Raiser at Lahore Fort on Sunday, February 16. Photograph: Kind courtesy Pakistan Cricket/X

The 2025 ICC Champions Trophy was officially launched by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) at the opening ceremony at Dewan-e-Khas of Lahore Fort on Sunday.

The Curtain Raiser saw the Lahore Fort lit up in all its splendour.

Members of the trophy-winning squad from 2017 were present at the event.

IMAGE: PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi. Photograph: Kind courtesy Pakistan Cricket/X

Sarfaraz Ahmed, who had led Pakistan to the trophy in 2017 was in conversation with former West Indies pacer and broadcaster Ian Bishop.

"The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 will return to Pakistan for the first time in 29 years. This tournament is more than just cricket; it is an opportunity to showcase Pakistan's hospitality and passion," Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chair Mohsin Naqvi said at the Curtain Raiser.

IMAGE: Singers perform at the Curtain Raiser. Photograph: Kind courtesy Pakistan Cricket/X

Lahore Fort was chosen as a perfectly symbolic location to officially light the torch for the tournament.

"The significance of the venue (it) not only represents Pakistan's rich cultural heritage but also underscores the deep-rooted legacy of cricket in the nation. This is your moment to fill the stadiums," Naqvi told the Pakistan fans.

IMAGE: Former Pakistan skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed (centre) speaks at the CT launch. Photograph: Kind courtesy Pakistan Cricket/X

The tournament will kick off on February 19 with hosts Pakistan facing New Zealand.

Pakistan has been grouped with New Zealand, India, and Bangladesh, while Australia, England, South Africa, and tournament debutants Afghanistan are on the other side of the draw.

The top two teams from each group will progress to the semi-finals.