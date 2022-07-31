News
CWG: Indian men's table tennis team marches into semis

CWG: Indian men's table tennis team marches into semis

Source: PTI
July 31, 2022 19:25 IST
Achanta Sharath Kamal

Photograph: Kind courtesy Achanta Sharath Kamal/Twitter

Defending champions India stormed into the semi-finals of the men's table tennis team event at the Commonwealth Games after thrashing Bangladesh 3-0 in the third last-eight tie on Sunday.

The men's team, led by Achanta Sharath Kamal, had outclassed Barbados, Singapore and Northern Ireland by identical 3-0 margin in the group stage to make the quarter-finals.

 

First to turn up in the quarter-finals, doubles pair of Harmeet Desai and Sathiyan Gnansekaran defeated Ramhimilian Bawm and Mohutasin Ahmed Ridoy of Bangladesh in three straight games 11-8, 11-6, 11-2 to hand India a 1-0 lead.

Veteran Sharath Kamal then trounced Md Rifat Sibbar in the men's singles 11-4, 11-7, 11-2 to extend India's lead.

In the other singles match, Gnansekaran dominated the proceedings from start to finish to notch up an easy 11-2, 11-3, 11-5 win and seal the tie. 

Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
