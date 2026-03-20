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Ronaldo's Eid message goes viral

By REDIFF SPORTS
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

March 20, 2026 23:33 IST

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Cristiano Ronaldo's heartfelt Eid Mubarak message, shared in traditional attire, has gone viral, highlighting his growing connection with fans and culture in Saudi Arabia since joining Al-Nassr.

Cristiano Ronaldo

IMAGE: Since joining Al-Nassr, Cristiano Ronaldo has often embraced local traditions. Photograph: Cristiano Ronaldo/X

Key Points

  • Cristiano Ronaldo shared an Eid Mubarak message with fans, dressed in traditional attire, showcasing his connection with Saudi culture.
  • Ronaldo's Eid greeting quickly went viral, demonstrating his popularity and engagement with fans.
  • Since joining Al-Nassr, Ronaldo has embraced local traditions, connecting with fans beyond football.
  • Ronaldo is currently recovering from an injury sustained in the Saudi Pro League.

Even without scoring a goal Cristiano Ronaldo made headlines, connecting with fans through a heartfelt Eid message.

Dressed in a traditional outfit, Ronaldo posted a picture along with a message that resonated with millions. ‘Eid Mubarak to all! I hope you have a very special day with your family and loved ones. Wishing you all peace and happiness,’ he wrote.

 

The post quickly went viral with fans pouring in appreciation.

It shows how comfortably he has settled into life in Saudi Arabia. Since joining Al-Nassr, Ronaldo has often embraced local traditions and connected with fans beyond football.

Ronaldo's Injury and Absence from Portugal Squad

On professional front, Ronaldo was ruled out of the Portugal squad named by Roberto Martinez for this month's friendlies against Mexico and the United States.

The Al-Nassr forward was injured against Al-Fayha in the Saudi Pro League earlier this month, and went to Spain for rehabilitation, missing his club's last two games.

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