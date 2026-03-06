HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Home  » Sports » Ronaldo injury shock: Portugal friendlies in doubt

Ronaldo injury shock: Portugal friendlies in doubt

March 06, 2026 23:56 IST

Cristiano Ronaldo is set to undergo hamstring injury rehabilitation in Spain, casting doubt on his participation in upcoming friendlies for Portugal and Al-Nassr matches.

Cristiano Ronaldo

IMAGE: Al Nassr's Cristiano Ronaldo during the warm up. Photograph: Reuters

Key Points

  • Cristiano Ronaldo sustained a hamstring injury during a match for Al-Nassr.
  • Al-Nassr coach Jorge Jesus confirmed Ronaldo will travel to Spain for rehabilitation.
  • Ronaldo will miss Al-Nassr's upcoming matches due to the injury.

Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo will travel to Spain for rehabilitation after sustaining a hamstring injury, Saudi Pro League leaders Al-Nassr's coach Jorge Jesus said on Friday.

The 41-year-old, who has netted 21 goals in 22 games this season in the SPL, was injured in a 3-1 win over Al-Fayha on Saturday.

 

"After examining Ronaldo’s injury, it became clear that he needs a period of rest and treatment, so we decided to send him to Spain," Jesus told a press conference. 

"The medical staff diagnosed Ronaldo’s condition and confirmed that he is unable to take part in tomorrow’s match or the following one (against Al‑Khaleej)".

Uncertainty Surrounds Portugal Friendlies

It remains unclear whether the five-times Ballon d'Or winner will be fit to participate in Portugal's friendlies against Mexico on March 29 and the U.S. on April 1.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2026 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
