Cristiano Ronaldo's 'injury more serious than expected'

REDIFF SPORTS
March 07, 2026 10:16 IST

Al-Nassr coach Jorge Jesus confirmed that Ronaldo will head to Spain for rehab after suffering injury last weekend. 

Cristiano Ronaldo is set to miss the next two Saudi Pro League matches

Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo will travel to Spain for rehabilitation after sustaining a hamstring injury, Saudi Pro League leaders Al-Nassr's coach Jorge Jesus said on Friday.

Ronaldo, 41, limped out of Al-Nassr's 3-1 Saudi Pro League victory over Al-Fayha last Saturday.

Key Points

  • Cristiano Ronaldo suffered a hamsting injury during the Saudi Pro League victory over Al-Fayha last Saturday .
  • He will travel to Spain for rehab.
  • Is set to miss the next two Saudi Pro League games.
 

"In the last game, Cristiano left with a muscle injury," Jesus told journalists on Friday.

"After the tests he underwent, it became clear that it is a more serious injury than we were expecting.

"After examining Ronaldo’s injury, it became clear that he needs a period of rest and treatment, so we decided to send him to Spain. The medical staff diagnosed Ronaldo’s condition and confirmed that he is unable to take part in tomorrow’s match or the following one (against Al‑Khaleej)".

The 41-year-old, who has netted 21 goals in 22 games this season in the SPL.

It remains unclear whether the five-times Ballon d'Or winner will be fit to participate in Portugal's friendlies against Mexico on March 29 and the US on April 1.

