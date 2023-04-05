News
Ronaldo overshadowed by Al-Nassr teammate!

April 05, 2023 17:10 IST
IMAGE: Cristiano Ronaldo with Al-Nassr teammate Anderson Talisca. Photograph: Ahmed Yosri/Reuters

Cristiano Ronaldo continues to find the net in Saudi Arabia, scoring two goals to reach 11 in nine league games - but still can't step out of the shadow of team mate and Al-Nassr's top scorer Anderson Talisca. 

The Brazilian also hit the net twice in the 5-0 victory over Al-Adalah on Tuesday and is the league's joint top scorer with 16 goals, level with former Manchester United and Watford forward Odion Ighalo who plays for Al-Hilal.

Al-Nassr, who signed 38-year-old Ronaldo in January until 2025 in a contract estimated by media to be worth more than 200 million euros ($219 million), are second in the league standings on 52 points, one behind leaders Al-Ittihad.

There are eight games remaining in the season for each team.

 

"Every top player does his job. My full focus is on Al-Nassr winning, not on being the league's top scorer. My main goal is to lead the team to win, and then everything else will come," Talisca told Saudi's SSC channel through a translator.

Just before the international break, Ronaldo handed Talisca the task of converting the winning penalty against Abha four minutes from time, which the Brazilian scored and described the gesture as "mutual respect" from Portugal captain.

On Tuesday, Al-Nassr took the lead from a penalty in the first half, but this time Ronaldo decided to take it and scored to reach double figures for the season.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2023 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
