Rediff.com  » Sports » PIX: Watkins late strike fires England into Euro final

PIX: Watkins late strike fires England into Euro final

July 11, 2024 02:45 IST
Harry Kane celebrates with Ollie Watkins after England clinch victory over the Netherlands in the Euro 2024 semi-final, at Dortmund BVB Stadion, Germany, on Wednesday.

IMAGE: Harry Kane celebrates with Ollie Watkins after England clinch victory over the Netherlands in the Euro 2024 semi-final, at Dortmund BVB Stadion, Germany, on Wednesday. Photograph: Kai Pfaffenbach/Reuters

Substitute Ollie Watkins scored in the 91st minute to send England through to their second successive European Championship final on Wednesday after beating the Netherlands 2-1 in an exhilarating encounter.

 

With the match looking set for extra-time, Watkins received a pass from Cole Palmer and fired a sweet strike into the far corner to trigger euphoria among England's fans and players.

England will play Spain in Sunday's final.

Xavi Simons had put the Dutch ahead seven minutes into a frenetic first half with a phenomenal long-range effort, before England levelled 11 minutes later with Harry Kane coolly converting a penalty awarded for a foul by Denzel Dumfries.

Details follow...

