Coco Gauff gets ready to conquer Wimbledon

Coco Gauff gets ready to conquer Wimbledon

June 27, 2024 22:35 IST
IMAGE: Coco Gauff returns a shot during the women’s doubles final the French Open at Roland Garros. Photograph: Susan Mullane/Reuters.

'Expect the unexpected' is a mantra that has served Coco Gauff well over the years and the American is hoping that belief will help her rekindle the Wimbledon magic that launched her into the public eye five years ago.

Gauff was a 15-year-old school student when she caused one of the biggest shocks in Wimbledon history by defeating her childhood idol Venus Williams in the first round of the 2019 tournament, earning overnight fame before marching on to the fourth round.

Five years later, the fan favourite has already made good on the enormous expectations heaped on her shoulders, winning her first singles major at home last year in New York and claiming the French Open doubles title earlier this month.

However, the grasscourt major where she made her name now remains the only Grand Slam where she has failed to reach at least the last four in singles.

A semi-finalist at both the Australian and French Opens this year, she will be hoping that she can improve on multiple fourth-round Wimbledon exits and make it all the way to the final when she returns to All England Club next week ranked a career high second in the world.

"It's just one of those things that when you least expect it to happen, it happens. Same thing, U.S. Open, when I won it, I didn't expect to win," Gauff told reporters at Roland Garros.

"I have to know that I'm developing and I'm changing the way that I played. When I started on tour, I was a lot weaker than everybody, younger. I had to play a certain way to win," Gauff told reporters after the 6-2 6-4 French Open defeat.

"Now if I want to transcend to the next level, there's a different way to play... if I want to win more and stay at the top, then I have to be aggressive in certain moments and especially against her." Gouff concluded.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
