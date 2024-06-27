France confident strikers will find goal in knockouts

'It's clear that we have to be more dangerous with our set pieces, especially me. I think I haven't even touched one, so we can do better.'

IMAGE: France's William Saliba and Dayot Upamecano. Photograph: Leon Kuegeler/Reuters

France have confidence their attackers will deliver in the knockout stage of the European Championship while the defenders have been happy with their work in the opening three games, centre back William Saliba said on Thursday.

France have not scored a goal in open play in their last four matches, including their last warm-up friendly at home to Canada.

Their two goals at Euro 2024 were an own goal against Austria and penalty converted by captain Kylian Mbappe when they drew 1-1 with Poland.

"It’s true we didn't score many goals in the group stage. When you don't score a lot, you have to be focused," Saliba told a press conference.

"But that's how it can be when you are playing at the highest level. But I have no doubt that the attackers will be there in the round of 16 and deliver.

"It's clear that we have to be more dangerous with our set pieces, especially me. I think I haven't even touched one, so we can do better."

Defensively, however, France conceded only a single goal -- a penalty to Poland that Robert Lewandowski converted at the second attempt.

"I'm happy on a personal level. You’re happy when we don't concede many goals as a defender. (Goalkeeper) Mike (Maignan) also saved us a lot. Defensively, we're on point, even if we can always do better," Saliba added.

In the last 16, they play Belgium on Monday and are likely to face a tough examination, especially with the physical presence of Romelu Lukaku leading the line for their neighbours.

"There aren't many defenders who enjoy playing against Lukaku, I think. But we don't have a choice, that's how it is," Saliba said.

"We're happy because we're playing against the best. You have to be focused, don't throw yourself around, don't stick to him too much because he's strong. I played a few attackers like that. We're going to try to block him as best we can," added the 23-year-old Arsenal defender.

"It's a new competition that's going to start. Belgium-France is always going to be a tough.

"We are ready to win, we have no choice, if we lose we go home. We know it's not going to be easy, they're a very good team with very great players," Saliba said.