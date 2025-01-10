HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Stress a given, but Murray excited to partake in Djokovic's greatness

Stress a given, but Murray excited to partake in Djokovic's greatness

January 10, 2025 11:24 IST

'Provided he’s giving his best effort and trying as hard as he can, I’m absolutely fine with him expressing himself how he wants.'

Serbia's Novak Djokovic with coach Andy Murray during a practice session, on Thursday, January 9, ahead of the Australian Open

Novak Djokovic's former rival-turned-coach Andy Murray does not want the Serbian to suppress his emotions on court and is even willing to be the target of any angry outbursts as long as the 24-times major winner gives his all at the Australian Open.

Murray played Djokovic 36 times from 2006 to 2022, losing 25 matches including four Australian Open finals. The Briton, who retired after last year's Olympics, joined Djokovic's team in November.

 

"I would think that I’d be one of the people that would maybe hopefully understand that side of things," Murray told reporters on Thursday ahead of the Grand Slam in Melbourne.

"I know it’s not easy out there and it’s stressful and at times he’s going to want to vent towards his team and his box. Provided he’s giving his best effort and trying as hard as he can, I’m absolutely fine with him expressing himself how he wants."

Murray also said he did not expect Djokovic to ask him to be his coach. But after the Scotsman's wife Kim supported the idea, the three-time Grand Slam winner agreed to help the 37-year-old in his quest for a record-extending 11th Australian Open title.

"Obviously I expect when the matches start ... it's stressful. When you’re trying to achieve great things it’s not easy," Murray added.

"But the rewards at the end of it can be great and that’s something I’m looking forward (to).”

The Australian Open main draw starts on January 12, with Djokovic facing American wildcard Nishesh Basavareddy in the first round.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
