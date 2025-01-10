HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » Djokovic says he was 'poisoned' during 2022 Melbourne detention

Djokovic says he was 'poisoned' during 2022 Melbourne detention

2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

January 10, 2025 00:59 IST

x

'I realised that in that hotel in Melbourne I was fed with some food that poisoned me.'

Novak Djokovic

IMAGE: Novak Djokovic walks inside Melbourne Airport before boarding a flight, after the Federal Court upheld a government decision to cancel his visa to play in the Australian Open, on January 16, 2022. Photograph: Loren Elliott/Reuters

Novak Djokovic was "poisoned" by the food he ingested while detained during his 2022 Australian Open visa saga, the former world number one told GQ in an interview released on Thursday.

The Serbian 24-times major winner had his visa cancelled ahead of the tournament following days of drama over Australia's COVID-19 entry rules and his unvaccinated status, and was detained in a Melbourne hotel shared with asylum-seekers.

"I realised that in that hotel in Melbourne I was fed with some food that poisoned me," said Djokovic, who is known to monitor his diet strictly.

"I had some discoveries when I came back to Serbia. I never told this to anybody publicly, but discoveries that I was, I had a really high level of heavy metal. Heavy metal. I had the lead, very high level of lead and mercury."

GQ said Australia's Department of Home Affairs had declined to comment on the matter, citing privacy reasons.

 

Djokovic told Melbourne's Herald Sun newspaper this week that he still has trauma from his experiences three years ago and feels stress arriving at the city's airport.

The 37-year-old begins his campaign for a record-extending 25th Grand Slam at the Australian Open next week.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Djokovic still traumatised at Melbourne airport
Djokovic still traumatised at Melbourne airport
Can coach Murray help Djokovic seal Slam No 25?
Can coach Murray help Djokovic seal Slam No 25?
How Neeraj Balances Long Locks, Army
How Neeraj Balances Long Locks, Army
Can anyone stop Aryna Sabalenka?
Can anyone stop Aryna Sabalenka?
Aus Open draw: Djokovic vs Alcaraz clash looms
Aus Open draw: Djokovic vs Alcaraz clash looms

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Don't Just Drink Coffee. Use As A Scrub

webstory image 2

5 Tasty Broccoli Recipes To Try Now

webstory image 3

13 Least Explored Places In India

VIDEOS

Beauty queen Malaika getting younger with age0:45

Beauty queen Malaika getting younger with age

Uorfi Javed's new look steals the show!1:09

Uorfi Javed's new look steals the show!

BJP holds party meeting in Delhi ahead of Assembly polls1:22

BJP holds party meeting in Delhi ahead of Assembly polls

India In Australia 2024-2025

India In Australia 2024-2025

rediff on the net© 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD