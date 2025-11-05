CL PIX: Bayern sink PSG; Liverpool stun Real Madrid

Diaz shines and sees red as Bayern beat PSG in Champions League

IMAGE: Bayern Munich's Luis Diaz is shown a red card by referee Maurizio Mariani. Photograph: Gonzalo Fuentes/Reuters

Bayern Munich made it 16 wins from 16 games this season to underline their credentials as early Champions League favourites, beating holders Paris St Germain 2-1 away as Luis Diaz scored two goals and was shown a red card on Tuesday.

The Colombian winger struck twice before being sent off for a violent tackle on Achraf Hakimi on the stroke of halftime.

PSG, who reduced the arrears through Joao Neves, dominated possession after the break but failed to make it fully count and slipped to their first defeat in the competition since last season's quarter-final second leg against Aston Villa.

The result kept Bayern top of the 36-team league on a maximum 12 points, with PSG in third, three points adrift and with more injury concerns after Hakimi and Ousmane Dembele were replaced early.

Dembele made his first Champions League start of the season but his night was short-lived, the France forward being replaced by Lee Kang-in after 25 minutes.

PSG, who had beaten Bayern 2-0 in the Club World Cup quarter-finals in July, came out flying with their trademark high pressing but were caught cold in the fourth minute when Diaz smashed home after Lucas Chevalier had parried Michael Olise's effort.

Dembele thought he had levelled midway through the half only for his goal to be ruled out for offside, as PSG pressed but looked unusually fragile at the back.

Moments later, Manuel Neuer pulled off a spectacular save to deny Bradley Barcola, who had raced onto a pinpoint long ball from Fabian Ruiz.

Bayern stayed a step ahead and, after Serge Gnabry struck the post, Diaz pounced on a sleepy Marquinhos to steal the ball and slot home a second in the 32nd minute.

Diaz's evening ended abruptly just before halftime when he was shown a straight red card for a brutal lunge on Hakimi, who limped off in tears with a suspected ankle injury.

Long possession spells ensued for PSG in the second half but the hosts lacked a cutting edge until the 74th minute, when substitute Neves reduced the arrears with a spectacular scissor kick from Lee's cross.

Neves came close to levelling a few minutes later with a header as PSG further increased the pressure, but despite the hosts' late flurry, Bayern held firm.

Mac Allister heads Liverpool to Champions League win over Real Madrid

IMAGE: Liverpool's Alexis Mac Allister celebrates scoring their first goal with Hugo Ekitike. Photograph: Jason Cairnduff/Reuters

Liverpool's Alexis Mac Allister headed a second-half winner as the hosts earned a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Real Madrid in a battle between European giants on Tuesday, handing the LaLiga leaders their first defeat in the Champions League this season.

Arne Slot's men climbed to sixth in the table with nine points after four games of the league stage, one place below Real who are level on points but lead on goal difference.

Liverpool, who three days earlier halted a dreadful four-game Premier League losing streak, battled from the start and kept Real goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois on his toes before Mac Allister finally broke the deadlock in the 61st minute.

Dominik Szoboszlai, who was outstanding all night, sent in a beautiful free kick and the Argentine rose the highest to head home and send Anfield into raptures.

Liverpool briefly celebrated what they thought was a penalty in the first half when Szoboszlai blasted the ball off the arm of Aurelien Tchouameni, but the referee decided there had been no handball after a VAR review.

Szoboszlai had several terrific chances on the night. Courtois stopped what might have been a simple tap-in off Florian Wirtz's cross when he threw up a leg to stop Szoboszlai's shot in the first half. The Hungarian forced a couple more diving saves from Courtois before halftime. Real's best chance before the break was Jude Bellingham's shot from a tight angle that lunging Liverpool keeper Giorgi Mamardashvili got a foot on.

Kylian Mbappe squandered a great chance for Real in the second half when he fired wide of the far post.

Liverpool looked sure to go 2-0 up in the dying minutes when Mohamed Salah found Cody Gakpo in front of goal but Courtois made another brilliant save and Salah's follow-up was blocked.

Long-time Liverpool player Trent Alexander-Arnold, who departed for Real in the close season, was a late substitute and was booed mercilessly whenever he touched the ball. Hours earlier, a commemorative mural of Alexander-Arnold, who played 354 games for Liverpool and won seven major trophies, was vandalised.

Van de Ven wonder goal helps Tottenham to 4-0 rout of Copenhagen

IMAGE: Tottenham Hotspur's Micky van de Ven celebrates scoring their third goal. Photograph: Matthew Childs/Reuters

Tottenham Hotspur central defender Micky van de Ven scored a sensational solo goal in his side's 4-0 home rout of FC Copenhagen which lifted the London club into the top eight in the Champions League on Tuesday.

The flying Dutchman took possession of the ball on the edge of his own penalty area in the 64th minute and sped the length of the pitch through a flimsy Copenhagen defence to smash home a shot and make it 3-0.

Brennan Johnson had put a dominant Spurs side ahead in the 19th minute with a cool, angled finish into an empty goal after visiting keeper Dominik Kotarski charged out of his goal and Wilson Odobert doubled the advantage in the 51st after Randal Kolo Muani did well after more poor keeping by Kotarski.

Johnson was shown a red card four minutes after Odobert's goal for a late tackle on Marcos Lopez but rather than slow down, the hosts put their foot on the accelerator.

After Van de Ven's goal-of-the season contender, substitute Joao Palhinha was played in by Cristian Romero following another sweeping forward move to make it 4-0.

Substitute Richarlison struck the crossbar with a header and a 90th-minute penalty but that could not detract from Tottenham's biggest win since manager Thomas Frank took charge.

Unbeaten Tottenham's second victory in the group lifted them into the top eight in the standings with eight points, while Copenhagen are languishing near the bottom with one point.

Tottenham were criticised for a woeful attacking display in a 1-0 home defeat by Chelsea in the Premier League on Saturday, after which a furious Van de Ven blanked Frank.

The player was all smiles though three days later after a goal that will be replayed over and over.

Known as one of the quickest defenders in Europe, Van de Ven produced a 95-metre burst of pace that eight-time Olympic gold-medal winner Usain Bolt would have been proud of to raise the roof of the stadium.

Incredibly, it looked as though Romero would join his defensive partner on the scoresheet minutes later but he cleverly picked out Palhinha who finished emphatically.

Tottenham have lost three Premier League games at home this season but are now unbeaten in 22 European games on home turf and that record never looked in doubt against Copenhagen who would have suffered an uglier defeat had Kolo Muani not wasted two first-half sitters after being set up by Xavi Simons.

Tottenham ended the night in seventh place and face reigning champions Paris St Germain away later this month.

Juventus still winless in Champions League after 1-1 draw with Sporting

IMAGE: Juventus' Weston McKennie in action with Sporting CP's Eduardo Quaresma. Photograph: Claudia Greco/Reuters

Juventus are still without a win in the Champions League after they were held to a 1-1 draw in Turin by Sporting on Tuesday, when Maximiliano Araujo put the visitors ahead and Dusan Vlahovic equalised for the hosts.

An eight-game winless streak in all competitions led to the recent sacking of Juventus coach Igor Tudor and, after two victories on the bounce since then, another draw in Europe, this time under Luciano Spalletti, put the Italians on three points from four matches.

Sporting, who move on to seven points, went in front in the 12th minute when Francisco Trincao played the ball wide to Araujo who drilled a low shot off the far upright and into the bottom corner.

With Juventus still looking to regain their composure, Trincao smacked a shot off the crossbar with the keeper beaten, before Vlahovic began a one-man mission to draw the hosts level.

Vlahovic's glancing header from the edge of the six-yard box was saved by Rui Silva. The Serbian had another effort parried away for a corner, and was rewarded in the 34th minute when he toe-poked Khephren Thuram's pin-point pass to the net.

Juventus continued to pour forward after the break but without success and the Italians will continue their search for victory away to Bodo/Glimt on November 25, while Sporting host Club Brugge the following day.