ICC cracks down: SKY fined, Rauf banned

IMAGE: Screen grab of India's Suryakumar Yadav and Pakistan's Salman Agha at the toss.

The ICC has imposed a 30 percent fine on the match fees of India’s Suryakumar Yadav and Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf for breaching the Code of Conduct during the India–Pakistan Asia Cup tie. Both players were found guilty of bringing the game into disrepute.

In addition, Haris Rauf has been suspended for Pakistan’s next two ODIs against South Africa after accumulating two suspension points.

While both players admitted their offences, the ICC match referee noted that their behaviour was 'contrary to the spirit of the game.'