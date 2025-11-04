HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » ICC cracks down: SKY fined, Rauf banned

ICC cracks down: SKY fined, Rauf banned

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

November 04, 2025 20:35 IST

x

Suryakumar Yadav

IMAGE: Screen grab of India's Suryakumar Yadav and Pakistan's Salman Agha at the toss.

The ICC has imposed a 30 percent fine on the match fees of India’s Suryakumar Yadav and Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf for breaching the Code of Conduct during the India–Pakistan Asia Cup tie. Both players were found guilty of bringing the game into disrepute.

In addition, Haris Rauf has been suspended for Pakistan’s next two ODIs against South Africa after accumulating two suspension points. 

 

While both players admitted their offences, the ICC match referee noted that their behaviour was 'contrary to the spirit of the game.'

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

Naqvi Opts To Dodge BCCI Bouncers At ICC Meeting!
Naqvi Opts To Dodge BCCI Bouncers At ICC Meeting!
'Abhishek is a serious talent'
'Abhishek is a serious talent'
Ashwin's BBL dream comes crashing down!
Ashwin's BBL dream comes crashing down!
Records, Redemption and The Rise of Deepti Sharma
Records, Redemption and The Rise of Deepti Sharma
Indian Women Create Their 1983 Moment
Indian Women Create Their 1983 Moment

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Modi Is One Of The 7 Most Followed Voices On X In 2025

webstory image 2

The Wait Is Over! Vivo Y19s Now Official In India

webstory image 3

7 Recipes For India's All-Time Favourite -- Puris

VIDEOS

First Sikh jatha of 1,796 devotees departs for Pakistan to celebrate Guru Nanak Dev Jis birth anniversary4:15

First Sikh jatha of 1,796 devotees departs for Pakistan...

Ops Sadbhavana 2025 Indian Army flags off 10-Day Nat l integration tour for Border students10:07

Ops Sadbhavana 2025 Indian Army flags off 10-Day Nat l...

6 killed 2 injured in catastrophic truck-car collision on Deva-Fathepur road, Barabanki1:46

6 killed 2 injured in catastrophic truck-car collision on...

Asia Cup 2025

Asia Cup 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO