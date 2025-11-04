FIDE launches 'ChessMom' plan to support mothers in chess

IMAGE: Grandmaster Harika Dronavalli with her daughter Hanvika. Photograph: Harika Dronavall/Instagram

Mothers competing in elite chess will be able to take advantage of a new set of family-friendly policies being introduced by the International Chess Federation (FIDE) at major events from 2026 as part of its “ChessMom” initiative, the governing body said.

The programme, first piloted at the 2024 Olympiad in Budapest, was designed to help professional players balance motherhood and competition and will also apply to future World Cups.

Under the new framework, mothers with children aged under two will be eligible for logistical and financial assistance, including travel and accommodation for an accompanying caregiver.

“The aim is simple — no woman should have to choose between motherhood and her career as a professional chess player,” said Francisco J. Cruz Arce of FIDE’s Women’s Commission.

Up to 10 players will be supported under the extended programme, with FIDE reimbursing up to 1,000 euros for caregivers’ travel costs and recognising both caregiver and child as part of the official national delegation, ensuring access to meals, lodging, and venues.

The ongoing FIDE World Cup in Goa, India, had only one woman registered, 19-year-old Divya Deshmukh.

The women's chess Olympiad, however, features 50 players from 10 countries.

In 2024, six mothers received support through the programme: Alina Kashlinskaya (Poland), Nana Dzagnidze (Georgia), Yuliia Osmak (Ukraine), Aster Melake Bantiwalu (Ethiopia), Rauha Shipindo (Namibia) and Nolwazi Nkwanyane (Eswatini).