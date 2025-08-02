CJI Gavai recalls old family ties with World champ Deshmukh

'I went back 50-55 years and recollected all those old memories.'

IMAGE: 19 year old Divya Deshmukh became the youngest to win the Women's World Cup, earlier this week on July 28. Photograph: Kind courtesy FIDE/X

Chief Justice of India Bhushan Gavai, on Saturday, visited newly-crowned FIDE Chess World Cup champion and Grandmaster Divya Deshmukh at her residence in Nagpur to congratulate her on her remarkable achievement.

Deshmukh (19) became the youngest to win the Women's World Cup title held at Batumi in Georgia on July 28 after she outwitted compatriot Koneru Humpy in the tie-breaker of the final.

The victory not just earned her the prestigious title, but also made her a Grandmaster.

The CJI hails from Amravati and Deshmukh's grandfather late Dr KG Deshmukh was once vice chancellor of Sant Gadge Baba Amravati University.

Speaking to reporters, the CJI said his father and late KG Deshmukh were very close friends.

"We have grown up like one family. It was nostalgic for me to visit here. I went back 50-55 years and recollected all those old memories. It was a great reunion for me, specially as I have come to give my best wishes to Divya, who has made us all very proud," the CJI said.

Earlier, in the day, the chess sensation was felicitated by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis at an event in Nagpur.