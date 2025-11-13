HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Chinese ministry intervenes in Nagal's plea for visa

Chinese ministry intervenes in Nagal's plea for visa

Source: PTI
November 13, 2025
November 13, 2025 17:49 IST

Nagal

IMAGE: Sumit Nagal was scheduled to travel to Chengdu to compete in the Australian Open Playoff event. Photograph: ANI Photo

The Chinese Foreign Ministry on Thursday said India's top-ranked tennis player Sumit Nagal, who was denied visa to travel to the country for a tournament, should submit his application to their Embassy with all required documents.

Nagal was scheduled to travel to Chengdu to compete in the Australian Open Playoff event, which will give the regional players a main-draw entry into the 2026 Australian Open.

On Tuesday, Nagal wrote on 'X' that his visa was rejected without reason and he sought help of Chinese Ambassador to India.

Asked for a response, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said China issues visas to athletes from all countries, including India, in accordance with laws and regulations.

He expressed hope that the individual concerned will submit application materials in line with the requirements of the Chinese Embassy in India in a timely manner.

 

The 27-year-old from Jhajjar, Haryana, is currently India's highest-ranked singles player, placed 275 in the latest ATP standings.

After losing his place in top-100, Nagal cannot enter the top events like Grand Slams as direct entrant and would depend on wild card entries or Qualifiers.

Last year, he competed in Australian Open main draw, losing in the opening round and fell in the qualifying for Roland Garros and Wimbledon.

He played a crucial role in India's Davis Cup win over Switzerland, winning both his singles against lower-ranked players.

Source: PTI
© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
