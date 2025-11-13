Agra Welcomes Home World Cup Hero Deepti

School children, cricket enthusiasts, dignitaries, and members of various social and sports organisations joined the event, waving flags and showering flowers along the route.

IMAGE: Deepti Sharma greets fans during a roadshow in her hometown Agra on Thursday . Photograph: Screengrab/X

Deepti Sharma, who helped India win their maiden Women's World Cup trophy with a stellar all-round performance, on Thursday returned home to a fitting welcome that included a 10-km roaring roadshow.

Thousands of Agra residents lined the streets for the roadshow organised by the District Cricket Association to honour Deepti.

More than 150 police and traffic personnel were deployed to manage security and traffic during the celebrations.

Deepti, who finished as the highest wicket-taker with 22 scalps at an economy rate of 5.52, was also adjudged player of the tournament.

Deepti delivered one of the all-time great World Cup campaigns, scoring 215 runs in seven innings at an average of 30.71 and a strike rate of 90.33, with three fifties and a best score of 58, with a match-winning fifty and five-wicket haul coming in the final, truly saving her best for the last.

In the final, Deepti played a massive role, scoring a run-a-ball 58 and forming vital partnerships with skipper Harmanpreet Kaur and Richa Ghosh. She

also unleashed a game-changing spell just when a 61-run stand between skipper Laura Wolvaardt and Annerie Dercksen threatened to put India's dream in danger, removing both set batters and getting a five-wicket haul, including the crucial wicket of Nadine de Klerk.