China's World Cup dream collapses, Iran qualifies

China's World Cup dream on life support after Australia loss

IMAGE: China coach Branko Ivankovic said China's mission in their June matches against Indonesia and Bahrain was clear. Photograph: Florence Lo/Reuters

Coach Branko Ivankovic insisted China's World Cup qualifying campaign was still alive despite back-to-back losses to Saudi Arabia and Australia over the last five days leaving them bottom of Asian qualifying Group C.

The expansion of the World Cup from 32 to 48 teams for the 2026 edition ignited Chinese hopes of a return to the finals for the first time since their sole appearance in 2002.

China came into the March international window a point behind second-placed Australia but the 1-0 loss to the Saudis in Riyadh last week and Tuesday's 2-0 reverse at the hands of the Socceroos in Hangzhou put paid to hopes of direct qualification.

Third and fourth spot in the group offer a chance of a ticket to the finals via another phase of qualifying and Ivankovic said China's mission in their June matches against Indonesia and Bahrain was clear.

"The next two matches are the key," the Croatian said. "We must fight for victories."

China face Indonesia, who are three points ahead of them in fourth place in the group, in Jakarta on June 5 before hosting Bahrain, who are level on points with Ivankovic's team, in their final third-round qualifier five days later.

Ivankovic gave a debut off the bench to naturalised Brazilian attacking midfielder Serginho on Tuesday but, despite plenty of pressure, China were unable to find the net for the second successive game.

"It's not a result we want to see," Ivankovic said.

"Australia performed better in the first half and scored two goals, while we were the better side in the second half. It's a shame we didn't convert any of our opportunities."

Algeria, Egypt and Morocco edge closer to World Cup as South Africa face losing points

IMAGE: Egypt's Mohamed Salah in action with Sierra Leone's Sallieu Tarawallie. Photograph: Mohamed Abd El Ghany/Reuters

Algeria, Egypt and Morocco all moved closer to World Cup qualification with home success on Tuesday but South Africa face being docked points after fielding an ineligible player.

South Africa opened up a five-point lead at the top of Group C of the African qualifiers after a 2-0 away win over Benin, while their closest rivals slipped up.

But their victory came only hours after media revelations they could lose the points from last Friday’s home win over Lesotho because they fielded Teboho Mokoena when he should have been suspended after collecting two cautions in earlier qualifying matches.

Midfielder Mokoena was withdrawn from the South Africa side for Tuesday’s victory over Benin in Abidjan amid a stony silence from officials.

Previous African qualifying campaigns have seen countries who fielded an ineligible player docked the points from the match.

But with Nigeria giving up a last-gasp equaliser at home to Zimbabwe on Tuesday, South Africa have some wiggle room at the head of their group.

Nigeria led through Victor Osimhen’s 74th-minute diving header in Uyo but English-born substitute Tawanda Chirewa dribbled through the home defence to score a stoppage-time goal that gave plucky Zimbabwe a 1-1 draw.

Nigeria trail South Africa by six points with four matches to play with Benin and Rwanda five behind the leaders. Rwanda were held 1-1 at home by Lesotho on Tuesday.

Mohamed Amoura scored a hat-trick as Algeria thrashed their closest rivals Mozambique 5-1 in a key Group G clash in Tizi Ouzou and opened up a three-point lead.

Ahmed Zizo’s goal on the stroke of halftime gave Egypt a 1-0 home win over Sierra Leone in Cairo and a five-point advantage in Group A, while Morocco kept up their 100% record in Group E by beating Tanzania 2-0 in Oudja.

Centre back Nayef Aguerd broke the deadlock early in the second half, quickly followed by a second from the penalty spot converted by Brahim Diaz.

Dailon Livramento scored a double as the tiny Cape Verde Islands stunned Angola 2-1 away and took over at the top of Group D, one point ahead of Cameroon who won 3-1 at home over Libya with two goals from skipper Vincent Aboubakar and one from Bryan Mbeumo.

The Democratic Republic of Congo triumphed 2-0 away in Mauritania where midfielder Charles Pickel scored early and substitute Fiston Mayele added a late second for a victory that put them top of Group B.

They are one point ahead of Senegal, who were 2-0 victors at home over Togo with the opener from Pape Matar Sarr, followed by an own goal.

Africa’s qualifiers will resume in September with two more rounds of matches and conclude in October with another double set of games.

The nine group winners all qualify for the 2026 World Cup. The four best runners-up advance to a playoff which offers the opportunity for one more place at the finals in North America.

Iran seal World Cup qualification as Taremi double earns draw

Iran confirmed their qualification for the 2026 World Cup on Tuesday as Mehdi Taremi scored a second-half double to earn his side a 2-2 draw with Uzbekistan in Tehran's Azadi Stadium in Group A of Asia's preliminaries.

Needing a point to join Japan among the Asian nations at the finals, the Iranians twice went behind only for Inter Milan striker Taremi to rescue his team and book their ticket for the tournament in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Hojimat Erkinov put Uzbekistan ahead in the 16th minute, making the most of hesitation in the Iranian defence to slide his shot past Alireza Beiranvand.

But seven minutes into the second half Taremi levelled, lashing an unstoppable volley over the outstretched hand of Utkir Yusupov.

It took Uzbekistan a minute to reclaim the lead, Abbosbek Fayzullaev's free kick from the left evading three home defenders, who allowed the ball to bounce beyond Beiranvand and across the line.

Taremi, however, bailed out his team again with seven minutes remaining, pouncing with his outstretched boot on a bouncing ball inside the six-yard box to score.

The point guarantees Iran one of the two automatic berths available from Group A at the finals as Amir Ghalenoei's side move onto 20 points from eight games, seven more than third-placed UAE.

Uzbekistan remain in second place on 17 points while 10-man Qatar slipped to a 3-1 loss to Kyrgyzstan in Bishkek to sit in fourth.

Aleksandr Mishchenko and Alimardon Shukurov scored to seal the win that kept alive Kyrgyzstan's slim hopes of a place in the next phase of preliminaries.

The UAE, meanwhile, needed an injury-time winner from Sultan Adil to hand North Korea a 2-1 loss in Riyadh that keeps Paulo Bento's team in third.

Australia took another stride towards qualification with a 2-0 defeat of China in Hangzhou as Group C rivals Saudi Arabia were held to a 0-0 draw by already-qualified Japan at Saitama Stadium.

The Socceroos made it six points out of six in the current window as first-half goals from Jackson Irvine and Nishan Velupillay earned Australia another success after Thursday's 5-1 win against Indonesia.

The win moves the Australians onto 13 points from eight matches, consolidating their hold on second place in the group behind Japan and taking them three points ahead of third-placed Saudi Arabia.

Indonesia moved up to fourth with a 1-0 win over Bahrain in Jakarta, Ole Romeny scoring with a cool finish in the 24th minute.

There was more frustration for Group B leaders South Korea, who drew 1-1 against Jordan in Suwon, the third time Hong Myung-bo's side have shared the points at home in the current phase of qualifying.

Lee Jae-sung put the hosts in front after five minutes but Mahmoud Al-Mardi's deflected strike in the 30th minute earned Jordan a draw.

The result takes South Korea to 16 points, three ahead of Jordan with third-placed Iraq a further point behind after their late 2-1 defeat by Palestine.

Aymen Hussein had given Jesus Casas's team the lead with a 34th-minute header but injury-time goals from Wessam Abou Ali and Ameed Mahajineh secured Palestine's first win of the current round of qualifiers.

Palestine are in fifth on six points, one ahead of Kuwait following their 1-0 loss to Oman, Issam Al-Sabhi heading in the only goal to keep his side in fourth, two points behind Iraq.