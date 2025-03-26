WC Qualifier: Messi-less Argentina humiliate Brazil

IMAGE: Argentina's Rodrigo De Paul, Julian Alvarez and Cristian Romero celebrate after qualify to the World Cup 2026. Photograph: Agustin Marcarian/Reuters

Brazil were humiliated 4-1 by bitter rivals Argentina in South American World Cup qualifiers on Tuesday as the pressure mounted on manager Dorival Jr after his side were comprehensively outplayed and fortunate not to lose by more.

After edging Colombia 2-1 at home on Thursday, Brazil came crashing back to earth against the world champions, who started the rout with a close-range strike by Julian Alvarez four minutes after kick-off.

Alvarez took a through pass from Thiago Almada in his stride and evaded two defenders before beating the advancing goalkeeper Bento with a gentle touch to his right.

"We humbly did our job and played a great game. We gave them a show," Alvarez told reporters.

"It was a historic result, winning by 4-1, and that makes us really proud, I'm so happy for the fans, for helping the team and to see how we played an impressive game at home. It's great to know that we are qualified for the World Cup."

A 0-0 draw between Uruguay and Bolivia earlier on Tuesday had sealed Argentina's spot at the 2026 World Cup as they became the first South American team to qualify for the tournament in North America.

Even without the injured Lionel Messi and Lautaro Martinez Argentina were streets ahead of their rivals and they did not have to wait long to extend their lead with Enzo Fernandez making it 2-0 in the 12th minute.

A terrific team goal saw Rodrigo de Paul, Almada and Alvarez combine before Fernandez finished off Nahuel Molina's low cross at the far post.

Argentina were in full control and passing the ball around to chants of “Ole” from a sold-out crowd at the Monumental Stadium in Buenos Aires when Brazil pulled one back, a mistake from defender Cristian Romero gifting Matheus Cunha a goal in the 26th minute.

But Argentina restored their two-goal lead in the 37th minute through Alexis Mac Allister, who fired home from a Fernandez cross following another superb team move.

Argentina, who have not lost to Brazil in six years, wasted several chances to extend their lead before substitute Giuliano Simeone wrapped up the scoring in the 71st minute, handing Brazil their heaviest defeat in a World Cup qualifier.

Argentina top the South American standings with 31 points from 14 matches, 17 points clear of seventh-placed Bolivia, who currently hold the spot for the international playoffs.

Brazil are fourth on 21 points.