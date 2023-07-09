News
Compound archer Priyansh is world U-21 champion!

Compound archer Priyansh is world U-21 champion!

Source: PTI
July 09, 2023 10:26 IST
India's Priyansh in action against Slovenia's Aljaz Brenk in the under-21 world championships in Limerick, Ireland, on Saturday

IMAGE: India's Priyansh in action against Slovenia's Aljaz Brenk in the under-21 world championships in Limerick, Ireland, on Saturday. Photograph: World Archery/Twitter

India's Priyansh became under-21 world champion in compound archery, as the country's medal tally swelled to nine medals, including five gold in Limerick, Ireland, on Saturday.

 

Priyansh defeated Aljaz Brenk of Slovenia 147-141 in a one-sided men's U-21 individual final in the ongoing World Archery Youth Championships.

Earlier, Aditi Swami had prevailed over Leann Drake of the USA 142-136 to bag the women's Under-18 title.

Priyansh had an intense opening round where the former Under-18 world champion Brenk levelled the Indian 29-all, shooting two arrows closer to the target.

A composed Priyansh came up with a perfect round of 30 as the Slovenian crumbled under pressure following the promising start in the first end.

From a three-point advantage after the second end, Priyansh went on to build on his lead and was 118-112 ahead before the fifth and final round.

The duo ended as they started, shooting 29 each which was enough for Priyansh to claim the U-21 world title in compound section.

India's hope for a third medal on Saturday evaporated when Avneet Kaur went down to Hallie Boulton of Great Britain in a shoot-off.

After a tied 138-all finish, Hallie edged out the Indian 10-9 in the shoot-off.

India have so far won nine medals that also include one silver and three bronze.

Source: PTI
India's Tour of West Indies 2023

India's Tour of West Indies 2023

