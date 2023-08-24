News
Rediff.com  » Sports » Chess World Cup: Praggnanandhaa's historic road to final

Chess World Cup: Praggnanandhaa's historic road to final

Source: PTI
August 24, 2023 18:16 IST
IMAGE: It was a historic day for Indian chess as 18-year-old R Praggnanandhaa became the youngest to play in the World Cup final. Photograph: Maria Emelianova/FIDE

Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa wrote a golden chapter in Indian chess history by becoming only the second player from the country after Viswanathan Anand -- and the youngest -- to play in the FIDE World Cup final.

The 18-year-old Indian lost the summit clash to Norway's world No.1 Magnus Carlsen in Baku on Thursday.

 

A look at his journey in the elite event:

R Praggnanandhaa's road to World Cup final:

  • Got a bye in first round.
  • Defeated French Grandmaster Maxime Lagarde 1.5-0.5 in second round.
  • Beat experienced Czech GM David Navara 1.5-0.5 in third round.
  • Beat world No. 2 Hikaru Nakamura of USA 3-1 in fourth round.
  • Beat Hungarian Ferenc Berkes 1.5-0.5 in fifth round.
  • Registered a come-from-behind 5-4 win over compatriot Arjun Erigaisi in the sixth round.
  • Beat Italian-American Grandmaster, Fabiano Caruana, ranked third in the world, 3.5-2.5 in the semifinal to become the youngest to reach the summit clash of the World Cup.
  • Game 1 of Final on Tuesday ended in a draw after 35 moves.
  • Game  2 between Praggnanandhaa and Carlsen also ended in a quick draw in just 30 moves.
  • Praggnanandhaa and Carlsen returned on Thursday to play in the shorter time control games, with the Indian losing in the tie-break.
Source: PTI
