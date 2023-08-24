Chess World Cup: Praggnanandhaa's historic road to final

IMAGE: It was a historic day for Indian chess as 18-year-old R Praggnanandhaa became the youngest to play in the World Cup final. Photograph: Maria Emelianova/FIDE

Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa wrote a golden chapter in Indian chess history by becoming only the second player from the country after Viswanathan Anand -- and the youngest -- to play in the FIDE World Cup final.

The 18-year-old Indian lost the summit clash to Norway's world No.1 Magnus Carlsen in Baku on Thursday.

A look at his journey in the elite event:

R Praggnanandhaa's road to World Cup final: