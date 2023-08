IMAGE: Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa in action against Magnus Carlsen in the first rapid tie-break game in the FIDE Chess World Cup final in Baku on Thursday. Photograph: Stev bonhage/FIDE

Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa went down to World No 1 Magnus Carlsen in the FIDE Chess World Cup final, in Baku, on Thursday.

Carlsen staged a stunning fightback to prevail with black after 45 moves in the first rapid game, before he easily drew the second game to seal the contest.

The final went into tie-breaks after the first two games of the Chess World Cup final finished in draws.