News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Chess World Cup: Praggnanandhaa holds Carlsen in 1st game

Chess World Cup: Praggnanandhaa holds Carlsen in 1st game

Source: PTI
August 22, 2023 20:56 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

R Praggnanandhaa

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Stev Bonhage/FIDE

Indian GM R Praggnanandhaa held his own against World No.1 Magnus Carlsen to secure a draw in the first classical game of the final of the FIDE World Cup chess tournament in Baku on Tuesday.

The 18-year old Indian GM was impressive against a fancied and higher rated opponent and forced a stalemate in 35 moves while playing white pieces.

 

This means Carlsen will have the advantage of playing white in the second game of the two-match classical series on Wednesday.

Praggnanandhaa had stormed into the final by shocking world No.3 Fabiano Caruana 3.5-2.5.

The Indian teenager became only the second player from the country to reach the final of the World Cup after the legendary Viswanathan Anand and has already qualified for the Candidates tournament in 2024. PTI SS

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
'It's a special kind of support'
'It's a special kind of support'
Praggnanandhaa shocks Caruana; enters chess WC final
Praggnanandhaa shocks Caruana; enters chess WC final
All Set To Win, Then This Happens!
All Set To Win, Then This Happens!
GDP growth to be higher than RBI's estimate of 8%
GDP growth to be higher than RBI's estimate of 8%
Modi lands in South Africa, gets rakhi tied on hand
Modi lands in South Africa, gets rakhi tied on hand
Heartbreak for Chahal: His World Cup dream shattered?
Heartbreak for Chahal: His World Cup dream shattered?
Govt losing revenue due to GST: Bibek Debroy
Govt losing revenue due to GST: Bibek Debroy

India's Tour of West Indies 2023

India's Tour of West Indies 2023

More like this

Praggnanandhaa's mom steals the show at World Cup

Praggnanandhaa's mom steals the show at World Cup

Coach Sundar hails Praggnanandhaa's hallmark

Coach Sundar hails Praggnanandhaa's hallmark

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances