IMAGE: Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa in action during the FIDE World Cup 2023 semi-final against Fabiano Caruana in Baku. Photograph: Stev Bonhage/FIDE

India's chess ace Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa advanced to the Chess World Cup final after outclassing Fabiano Caruana in the semi-finals in Baku on Monday.

After two classical game and two rapid games between the two finished in draws, Praggnanandhaa, playing with white, clinched a decisive victory against Caruana in the third game.

He fought valiantly with black in the fourth and final tie-break game to sea victory and set up a dream final against Magnus Carlsen.